Molotov continues raising its voice

By Pablo J. Sáinz

Agua Maldita, the first studio album since 2007 by controversial Mexican band Molotov, was released earlier this year, months before the Aztec nation was filled by hundreds of protests denouncing the disappearance of 43 college students.

Since in the past it has been one of the bands that has criticized the Mexican government and establishment, in recent days there have been some complains from people directed at Molotov, asking them through their official Facebook page why the band has remained quiet about the disappearances and the violence in Mexico.

But Molotov members are not hiding. During their concerts in Argentina as part of their South American tour, you can see pictures where band members allude to the 43 disappeared students.

In a post, in response to a criticism, Molotov said that it has not remained in silence regarding injustice in Mexican society.

“In 2012, one month before the elections, we released a documentary, gimme the power, which was screened in a few movie theatres, but which was always available online,” they wrote. “I invite you to watch it and to tell us if you still think we remain silent.”

In reality, Molotov never stays quiet. Although it hadn’t released a new studio album in years, Molotov is always remembered by its songs of protest.

In “Voto Latino” the band talks about the political power of Latinos in the United States, in “Gimme Tha Power” they put the nail on the head on corruption in the Mexican political class, and in “Frijolero” the band defends the rights of undocumented immigrants.

Now that the band will perform at Porters Pub in La Jolla (updated) as part of its Agua Maldita Navidad Tour, it is perfect timing to remember an interview that Tito Fuentes, vocalist and guitarist for Molotov, gave La Prensa San Diego last year.

“It’s a downer that everything remains the same as when we released the songs,” Fuentes said. “We are still messed up.”

In their new album, Agua Maldita, Molotov raises its voice against injustices and social inequality in songs like Lagunas metales and La Raza.

In November it won the Latin Grammy for best Latin rock album. Although it has received awards from official sources, like the Grammy, Molotov is still raza, according to Fuentes.

The band will be in other U.S. cities as part of the tour, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York.

Now that the band has received criticism, at least on Facebook, it reminds us that Molotov is no stranger to controversy. Since forming in 1995 in Mexico City, the band has been censored and criticized for its strong and direct lyrics. From political corruption to discrimination, their songs are a mix of social criticism and irreverence towards authority.

After nearly 2 decades on stage, 8 albums, a documentary, 4 Latin Grammys and over 3 million records sold, Molotov continues to be a strong band of the wave of protest bands born in the 1990s.

Agua Maldita, was produced by Jason Perry at East West Studios, in Hollywood, and includes 10 songs.

To listen to the singles and to learn more about Agua Maldita Navidad Tour, please visit facebook.com/molotovoficial and aguamaldita.com.mx.