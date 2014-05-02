New citizenship application more user-friendly

By Pablo J. Sáinz

People who are thinking of applying for U.S. citizenship after May 5th will have to complete 21 pages of information, compared to 10 pages in the previous form.

But longer doesn’t necessarily mean it will be more difficult to complete. When U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced the new citizenship form, N-400, it said that although it is longer, it is easier to complete.

It also made it clear in an introductory video that although the form has been revised, the naturalization eligibility requirements have not changed, and most of the information in the form remains the same.

Among the changes to the form are improved instructions and formatting, additional sections and questions, and new form technology, which will allow applicants to fill-out and submit their citizenship application online.

“It is by far more user-friendly,” said immigration lawyer Reza Athari, who has his practice in Nevada, with offices in San Diego. “The old form was confusing at times for applicants. It prevents people from making mistakes if they are filling it out on their own. It is easier to follow.”

Along with the changes, USCIS is putting more emphasis in finding out about the applicant’s eligibility related to national security and good moral character.

Some of the questions included about this topic are:

· Have you ever committed, assisted in committing, or attempted to commit, a crime or offense for which you were not arrested?

· Have you ever been convicted of a crime?

· Have you ever been arrested, cited, or detained by any law enforcement officer (including any and all immigration officials or the U.S. Armed Forces) for any reason?

USCIS is encouraging applicants to complete and submit the form electronically, which will help ensure the data is correct, and will also speed up processing times.

Heidi Paris, who teaches a citizenship class at Montgomery Adult School, in San Diego, said that her students are aware of the big changes in the new form. She added that students “come from all backgrounds, and their biggest enemy is fear.”

She said that more and more permanent residents are applying for citizenship.

Athari said that it is important for permanent residents to become citizens, and to use the services of authorized lawyers when completing the application process.

“We encourage people to become citizens,” he said. “Latinos in general before didn’t care about becoming citizens.

However, deportation could be an issue for anybody who by mistake or intentionally commits a crime. Also, Immigration law is so complicated, that a high-skilled lawyer should complete the case.”

Athari warned of so-called notarios who charge a fee to fill-out immigration forms. In California, fraud against immigrants, especially among undocumented ones, is so prevalent, that Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez introduced legislation that was approved to give more consumer rights to immigrants.

“If we change the laws, but if people don’t know about those laws and their rights, it doesn’t how much we improve the laws,” Gonzalez said. “It is necessary to have more opportunities like this one to tell the community about their rights as immigrants.”

To learn more about the new application for citizenship, N-400, you can visit www.uscis.gov/n-400. There you can complete and submit the application online, as well as get more details about the new format and new questions included.