November 2014 election recommendations

STATEWIDE:

Governor • Edmund G. “Jerry” Brown, Democratic: Jerry Brown has done a great job in his first term.

Attorney General • Kamala D. Harris, Democratic: Harris has done an admirable job as Attorney General and is on the right side of the issues such as gun control, pro-marriage equality, anti-death penalty.

Secretary of State • Alex Padilla, Democratic: The biggest difference between the two candidates for this office is that one is a Republican, not exactly a strong point in our opinion, and of course Padilla the Democrat. Other than that there is not much difference. When there is little difference between two candidates we will always endorse the Hispanic candidate.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction • Tom Torlakson: The biggest difference between Marshall Tuck and Torlakson, is that Tuck is pro-charter schools, and is about creating more changes in education, and what we really don’t like about Tuck is that he sees the problems with education as a union issue and as such would like to dismantle many of the Union protections that teachers now have.

The last thing the schools need today are more changes, hasn’t there been enough with the No Child Left Behind and now the poorly implemented Common Core! Tuck is pro-charter school which is contrary to the role of Superintendent of Public Instruction, this person should be working to improve public education instead of finding ways to siphon off money from public ed and funneling it into private enterprises.

We believe that now is not the time for change, but a time for a steady hand on the wheel to help guide education and Torlakson is that person. Torlakson understands teachers and the issues they face and is not so quick to blame the teachers for all troubles in education.

Board of Equalization: No endorsement

Insurance Commissioner: Dave Jones (D)

Ballot Measures

Statewide:

Prop. 1 – $7.5 billion water bond: No

Prop. 2 – State reserve policy: Yes

Prop. 45 – Health care insurance initiative: Yes

Prop. 46 – Drug and Alcohol Testing of Doctors. Medical Negligence Lawsuits initiative: No

Prop. 47 – Criminal sentences: Yes

Prop. 48 – Indian Gaming: No Recommendation