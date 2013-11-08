Palomar College Celebrates Veterans Week

At their October meeting, the Palomar College Governing Board officially proclaimed Nov. 11-15, 2013 as Veterans Week at Palomar College. The Veterans Services Office (VSO) has planned a number of events for that week and the week before in the lawn area near the Veterans Memorial.

The VSO is conducting a fundraising drive collecting funds that will be donated to Veterans Village of San Diego, an organization that helps veterans in need of assistance. Flags bearing the names of specific veterans or service members may be purchased for two dollars each. The flags will be placed on the lawn for display during the Veterans ceremony.

Donations of care package items are also being collected. Those who wish to contribute may bring donations to the VSO, the Veterans Resource Center, or a booth which will be set up on the Student Union patio Nov. 4 – 6 to collect donations. In addition to money, care package items being accepted include baby wipes, soap, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, books, magazines, iTunes cards, phone cards, writing materials, envelopes, and small snacks.

Veterans will be honored throughout the week of Nov. 11 -15 at Palomar College. The College will be closed on Nov. 11 in honor of the national Veterans Day holiday. On Nov. 12, veterans will be served free coffee and given Palomar College Veteran Strong Bracelets near the Student Union. On Nov. 13, veterans will also be given the Veteran Strong bracelets, plus representatives from the San Marcos Vet Center will be at a booth on the Student Union patio sharing information about VA benefits including VA healthcare. On Nov. 14, a Hoop It Up for Heroes informal basketball game will be held in the Student Union quad. On Nov. 15, a Veterans softball game will take place on the Palomar softball field. Donations for Veterans Village will also be accepted throughout the week.

For more information about Palomar College’s Veterans’ Services, go to www.palomar.edu/veterans/.