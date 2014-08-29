People age 50 and over represent diverse group

By Pablo J. Sáinz

When Marie Rose Escobedo retired from her job in human resources a few years ago, she knew she wasn’t going to be the typical retiree that stays home doing nothing all day.

“I’ve been involved in my city’s affairs for a long time, so I always wanted to be a volunteer in one way or another, helping others,” said Escobedo, who is 77.

Escobedo, who lives in Chula Vista, said that she found a world of opportunities as a volunteer and a leader thanks to AARP, an organization focused on people age 50 and over. She has been a leader of a program called CarFit, which helps people over 50 make sure their vehicles are in the right conditions for them to drive it.

Escobedo coordinates a group that meets and conducts vehicle checkups in Chula Vista.

“I have two years as a leader in this group and it has had a great success,” she said. “It is a very important project that helps older drivers with their cars.”

Those opportunities that Escobedo has at age 77 that help her stay active and enthusiastic about helping others is one of the goals of AARP membership. AARP is one of the largest organizations in the U.S. for people age 50 and over.

Escobedo will bring all the positive energy of people age 50 and over to San Diego when she serves as volunteer at the AARP fall convention, Ideas@50+, which is taking place at the San Diego Convention Center from Thursday, September 4th, to Saturday, September 6th.

Attendees will be able to learn and know more from experts in a variety of topics of interest to people age 50 and over, from finances and entertainment, to technology and life style.

“This conference has something for everyone,” said Patricia Perez, member of the AARP board. “These will be a series of fun events where participants will be able to interact with each other and with presenters.”

The event is organized in four great areas, according to Anai Ibarra, associate state director of Multicultural Communications for AARP California.

The four areas are Health & Wellness, Money & Work, Technology & Innovation, and Travel & Lifestyle.

“This is a more innovative, more defined event,” Ibarra said. “With these areas we cover topics that are of interest to people age 50 and over. These are topics of public interest.”

Perez warned that people age 50 and over are not a homogenous group; instead they are people with diverse interests, diverse life styles, diverse needs, and diverse stages in their lives.

“The diversity that exists among us is huge,” she said. “The diversity of ideas continues at this age. Some of us still work, some of us have retired.”

Even more, Perez said that one third of all AARP members still has a job.

Some 10,000 to 12,000 are expected to attend. There will be a lot to do during those three days in San Diego.

With workshops and panels on one side, and dances and concerts on another, such as Los Lobos on September 6th, Ideas@50+ is an event where everything is of benefit for people age 50 and over. (Registration is $25 for AARP members, and $35 for non-members. The $35 fee includes an annual membership.)

“Life keeps going after 50,” Perez said. “It’s important to keep on learning and improving our quality of life.”

For the complete program and to register for Ideas@50+, visit www.aarp.org.

Those interested in joining AARP after Ideas@50+, the next CarFit in Chula Vista, an event organized by Marie Rose Escobedo, will be on Thursday, Oct. 9th, at the Norman Park Center’s parking lot, 270 F St., Chula Vista. Registration is required: (619) 641-7020.