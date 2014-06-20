Sherman Heights Music Festival promotes community

By Pablo J. Sáinz

The Historic Barrio District CDC is trying to get more people to use the social services and programs available at the Sherman Heights Community Center. And what better way to attract people than through music, food, and family entertainment?

The 18th Annual Sherman Heights Music Festival will likely bring hundreds of people to the Sherman Heights area when it takes place on Saturday, June 21st, at the Sherman Heights Sports Field.

“The festival is one of the community center’s largest events, and it allows us to reach out to the surrounding communities,” said Patricia Aguayo, a Chicano Park muralist who is one of this year’s festival co-chairs, as well as a member in the organization’s board of directors. “The festival has always been very community-based and community-oriented. We’re now using it as a way to promote our center and our community to get people to come”.

The event, featuring live music and dance, food, art, vendors, and activities for all ages, has become one of the largest Latin-themed music festivals in Southern California.

This year’s festival will include some of the coolest bands in Latino music in the region, including The Sleepwalkers (Americana and roots rock), Agua Dulce (Afro-Cuban, Latin jazz, and reggae), and Los Fabulocos (Cali-Mex). It also features traditional Mexican sounds, with Fanea Band (Regional Mexican music), and Ballet Folklorico by DanzArts Children’s Dance Academy.

“The exposition one gets from this event is great,” said Aaron DiSanti, vocalist and guitarist for Aro Di Santi, a rock en español band included in the line-up. “All sorts of people come to the festival, so it is a very important venue for us to promote our music.”

Aro Di Santi will be presenting its first album at the Sherman Heights Music Festival, which has always served as a platform for new acts in San Diego.

“Music is always a good excuse to bring families and community together,” said DiSanti, who added that Aro Di Santi performs every Wednesday at Café Sevilla, in Downtown San Diego.

Karla Chavez, community affairs coordinator for the Historic Barrio District CDC festival co-chair, said that organizers expect at least 500 people at the Sherman Heights Music Festival.

Chavez added that the music festival is not only a celebration of Latino music, but of the arts in general.

“It brings together local and international artists to celebrate the contributions of Latinos in the arts,” she said. “Expect to see art in a variety of mediums including painting, drawing, ceramics, jewelry, apparel and hand-crafted items.”

Aguayo said that people throughout San Diego County are starting to discover the Greater Logan Heights Area through the variety of arts projects popping up throughout the neighborhoods in the area.

“There’s a huge arts movement here,” she said.

The Sherman Heights Community Center, with its traditional annual Dia de los Muertos altars event and music festival, is at the epicenter of that movement.

But as Chicano artists are always thinking of using art to support social causes, the Sherman Heights Music Festival will also feature informational booths related to health care, education, and immigration.

Immigrant rights organization Border Angels will be offering free immigration consultations at music festival from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Organizers recommend you arrive early to sign up for the free consultation.

Aguayo said that the Sherman Heights Music Festival is a testament of the positive things happening in Sherman Heights and in the Greater Logan Heights Area in general.

To learn more about the free Sherman Heights Music Festival and the entertainment line-up, please visit facebook.com/shermanheightsmusicfest. The festival is this Saturday, June 21st, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sherman Heights Sports Field, 2258 Island Ave., San Diego.