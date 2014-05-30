Students, parents demand Southwest High principal: “Do not cut mariachi program!”

By Pablo J. Sáinz

The traditional sounds of Mexican music inundated the Sweetwater Union High School District governing board meeting this week, when a group of around 100 students, parents, and teachers, were there to inform the public about the unilateral decision by the principal to cut the mariachi program at Southwestern High School.

According to Southwest Middle School mariachi teacher, Keith Ballard, who organized the demonstration, Southwest High School Principal Lee Romero announced a few days ago that he was cutting the mariachi program from the regular school day and was turning it into an after-school program. Ballard, who said many of his middle school students go on into Southwest High’s program, added that Romero made the decision to cut the program without parent input, something that has angered many parents.

“This is very disrespectful to the students and to the parents, to the whole community,” Ballard said. “Every single person here is a supporter of the mariachi program. The big problem is that the principal is doing it without parent input. The whole problem was in the process of doing this. Shame on you, Mr. Romero, for not respecting this community.”

Ballard went on to say that, since Southwestern High School is located in a predominately low-income Latino family community, that the principal is disrespecting Latino culture by cutting so much from the mariachi program.

“This would never happen east of the 805,” Ballard said. “This would never happen in Eastlake, Olympic High School, those places with more affluent people. The principal thinks that he can get away with it, but parents and students will not allow it.”

During the meeting, which took place on Wednesday, May 28th, several people representing the group from Southwestern spoke in front of the board, explaining the benefits of mariachi music in school.

“This program is very important for my daughter,” said Mark Jacobs, whose daughter is a student at Southwest High School. “She’s very passionate about mariachi music. To take it away from her is a crime.”

Ed Morales, a graduate of the mariachi program at Chula Vista High School who also graduated from UCSD last year, said that mariachi music helped him make him more responsible.

“It would be a shame to put all mariachi students, from different levels, into an after-school program,” Morales said. “This would greatly affect their performance.”

Several board members and also Superintendent Ed Brand said that they would look into the matter. In fact, Brand told Ballard that he was calling him to talk about this issue. After the meeting, parents and students gathered outside the board room.

There, Ballard thanked them for their support, and told them that their unity and solidarity will make a big difference.

“We got their attention,” he said. “We did what we needed to do, and we’re going to accomplish what we need to accomplish.”

Alexis Gonzalez, a freshman who plays the trumpet, said that the changes in the mariachi program will affect him.

“I don’t understand what’s going on,” he said. “I play sports after school, so I will need to choose between mariachi and sports.”

Jose Andrade, a junior who plays the vihuela and guitarrón, said that mariachi is a passion for him, just like sports is for other students.

Parent Victoria Burrow, whose son, Andrew, plays the violin in the mariachi program at Southwest High, said maria-chi music has helped her son overcome depression.

“Mariachi means a lot for our family,” she said.

During the board meeting, the governing board accepted Superintendent Ed Brand’s resignation, something that when announced caused many in the room to clap in excitement.