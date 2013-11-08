Veterans Day Freebies

(Monday, November 11, 2013)

Applebee’s Veterans Day Free Meal: Stop into a participating Applebee’s on Monday, November 11, 2013 to get your Veterans day free meal. You’ll be able to choose a meal from a limited Veteran’s Day menu that includes steak, cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, salad, pasta, chicken, and shrimp. You can see the complete menu by using the link above. This deal is dine-in only and beverages and gratuity are not included.

You’ll need to bring in one proof of military service such as a U.S. Uniform Service ID card, U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID card, current Leave and Earnings statement, photograph in uniform, be wearing your uniform, a veterans organization card such as American Legion or VFW, or a DD214.

Chili’s Veterans Day Free Meal: To get your Veterans Day free meal if you are a veteran or on active military duty.

Olive Garden Veterans Day Free Meal: Olive Garden is having a Veterans Day free meal for all veterans on Monday, November 11, 2013.

Veterans can choose a free entree from a special menu. All these entrees come with freshly baked garlic breadsticks and choice of unlimited soup or salad.

Krispy Kreme Veterans Day Free Doughnut and Coffee: Veterans can start their Veteran’s Day off with a free breakfast at Krispy Kreme that includes a doughnut and a small coffee. No purchase is necessary.

Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin’ Onion and Beverage: Stop into any Outback Steakhouse on November 11, 2013 to get a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage. This offer is for veterans as well as active duty and retired military.

Outback Steakhouse is also giving out a military discount of 10% off the total check November 12 to December 31, 2013.

Golden Corral Veterans Day Free Meal:4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Golden Corral will be giving out Veterans Day free meals to any person who has ever served in the U.S. military or is on current active duty. This includes retirees, veterans, National Guard or Reserves.

All Golden Corral locations will be participating and no identification is required to get your free dinner buffet and beverage.

Last year, Golden Corral served over 375,000 veterans a Veterans Day free meal!

Tony Roma’s Veterans Day Free Meal Participating Tony Roma’s will be giving veterans a free entree up to $15 value for Veterans Day 2013.

Red Lobster Veterans Day Free Appetizer:Veterans can stop by Red Lobster and get a free appetizer Monday, November 11 through Thursday, November 14, 2013.

McCormick & Schmick’s Veterans Day Free Meal: Veterans can stop into your local McCormick & Schmick’s on Sunday, November 10, 2013 to get a Veterans Day free meal.

Bring in official verification. This offer is for dine-in only.

California Pizza Kitchen Free Meal: California Pizza Kitchen is having a Veterans Day free meal as well and both veterans and those in active military duty can take advantage.

Stop by your local California Pizza Kitchen on Monday, November 11, 2013 and you can get a free pizza and non-alcoholic beverage when you dine-in.

Menchie’s Veterans Day Free Frozen Yogurt: Menchie’s will be giving out free 6 oz. cups of frozen yogurt to veterans and active duty military all day on Veterans Day. You’ll need to show military ID or dress in uniform to receive this Veterans Day freebie.

Subway Veterans Day Free Lunch: Select SUBWAY Restaurants will offer a FREE six inch sub or flatbread to military veterans on Veterans Day. This offer is valid only on November 11, 2013 at participating local SUBWAY restaurants, Military ID or proof of service required.

Hooters Veterans Day Free Lunch: Hooter’s is serving up a free meal to military veterans all day on Veterans Day. Offer good for all veterans and active duty military personnel. Get 10 Free Wings – Boneless or Regular, drink purchase required. Offer valid at participating Hooters only; open to all active duty and military veterans with valid military ID or proof of military service.