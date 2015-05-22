1,300 Courses Offered This Summer at City, Mesa, and Miramar College

The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) will offer 1,300 summer session courses beginning June 1 at San Diego City College, San Diego Mesa College, and San Diego Miramar College. The summer schedule, expanded by 200 courses, restores the district’s summer offerings to pre-recession levels.

“After years of budget cuts, the district is pleased to be able to restore our summer session to where it was before state budget cuts,” said SDCCD Chancellor Constance M. Carroll. “Our students rely on summer classes to accelerate progress toward graduation and/or transfer. Many university students also attend our colleges over summer to enroll in classes they need for their bachelor’s degree. In either case, the result is increased student access.”

Last summer, an improved budget picture enabled the SDCCD to offer a comprehensive schedule of for-credit courses for the first time since 2009. This summer, the district is offering courses in high-demand areas such as allied health, basic skills, hospitality, consumer sciences, and other subjects. Enrollment fees are $46 a unit, the lowest in the nation.

Priority registration for the summer session began May 11 for current City, Mesa, and Miramar College students including those who have completed orientation, assessment, and have an education plan on file; active military and veterans; foster youth; and others. Registration appointments are scheduled through May 22 and open registration begins May 26. Registration is available via the district’s Reg-e website at https://studentweb.sdccd.edu/reg-e/.

There will be four summer sessions starting June 1, June 8, June 15, and July 6.