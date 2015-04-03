2015 CP Next Gen All CA Leadership Diversity Program Deadline April 10

Free Mentorship Program Provides Professional Development for Emerging Arts Leaders

California Presenters (CP) is seeking applicants for its 2015-16 Next Gen All California Leadership Diversity Program. Now in its second year, this free year-long intensive professional development program is aimed at preparing the next generation of arts presenters and promising newcomers representing California’s diversity to develop the skills and relationships necessary to succeed as leaders in the arts presenting field.

The CP Next Gen All California Leadership Diversity Program is open to applicants under the age of 35 working in underserved communities and/or ethnically-specific presenting organizations that are not California Presenters members.

Offered at no cost to participants, the program includes a yearlong mentorship with a leader in the California presenting field, a free one-year membership to California Presenters, scholarships to attend the two CP Annual Conferences, a site visit to the mentor’s organization, individual consultation, professional development webinars and carefully designed activities appropriate to the participant’s area of interest, such as fund development, finance, marketing, programming, strategic planning, youth arts education, among others.

Applications are available at www.calpresenters.org/prodev. The deadline to apply online is Friday, April 10, 2015 at 5pm PST.

Founded in 1985, California Presenters is a statewide coalition committed to connecting, engaging and developing performing arts professionals from organizations of different sizes and structures, and advocating for important issues in the presenting field.

As part of its Next Gen All California Leadership Diversity Program, California Presenters will hand-pair up to six promising “next generation” leaders with well-respected, senior mentors who have demonstrated a personal commitment to advancing the professional development of new and emerging arts leaders.

The 2015 CP Annual Conference takes place May 27-29 at the Sainte Claire Hotel in San Jose. For more information on the CP Conference, visit www.calpresenters.org/conference.