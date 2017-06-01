2017 iVIE STUDENT FILM FESTIVAL AND AWARDS

By La Prensa San Diego

The Innovative Video in Education (iVIE) Student Film Festival Awards will be presented at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, Saturday, June 3 at 12 p.m.

Students from all over San Diego County from elementary, middle and high school level will compete for a chance to win prizes and scholarships.

The Media Arts Center San Diego is producing the event and they received nearly 400 submissions for the festival.

To kick start the event there will be three unique film screenings, spotlighting the elementary, middle and high school nominees. The official awards show and presentations will take place in the evening.

Winners will be selected by media industry professionals, community partners, and media instructors.

The awards include prizes from Sony and other film related companies, including scholarships to Media Arts Center’s Youth Media & Tech Camps and award-winning Teen Producers Project.

Ticket prices to attend the film festival include film screenings: $3 for students and $5 for general admission tickets. Awards Ceremony tickets cost $5 for students and $8 for general admission tickets. All proceeds benefit the annual iVIE Awards & Student Film Festival and iVIE Scholarship Fund. For tickets, complete schedule, and/or more Info, please visit: www.ivieawards.org or call 619-230-1938.