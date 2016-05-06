Nintendo E3 to Revolve Around Zelda

By Mario A. Cortez

Yesterday, Nintendo revealed its plans for next month’s E3 20016 conference and trade show in Los Angeles. The Japanese videogame company will be hosting its annual pre-show conference at 9 a.m. PST on Tuesday, June 14.

Unlike previous years, Nintendo will not be hosting their annual E3 Nintendo Direct broadcast and will instead be streaming a day long broadcast which will feature gameplay from the upcoming Legend of Zelda game for the WiiU console which is expected in Spring 2017.

According to a press release, Nintendo of America’s President Reggie Fils-Aime will be hosting the live broadcast which will be streamed through Nintendo’s E3 website as well as their YouTube and Twitch outlets.

This focus on the upcoming adventure game is further reinforced by claims that it will be Nintendo’s only playable title at the conference show floor.

E3 2016 will run from Tuesday, June 14 through Thursday, June 16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.