9 facts about Cinco de Mayo

By Shannan Younger

May 5th is celebrated in the United States as Cinco de Mayo. But many of those enjoying delicious guacamole and downing margaritas do not know quite what Cinco de Mayo is.

1. Cinco de Mayo honors the Mexican army’s triumph over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in May 1862. It was a very unexpected victory by untrained, ill-equipped Mexican soldiers, over a disciplined, well-armed French army. France invaded Mexico in an attempt to secure repayment of money Mexico had borrowed.

2. Mexico did not defeat the French Army and force them to leave the country until 1867.

To see the other 7 facts please follow this link: http://www.chicagonow.com/tween-us/2014/05/facts-about-cinco-de-mayo/