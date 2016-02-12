all Things Love

By Geneva Gámez-Vallejo



With Valentine’s Day falling on a weekend, everyone is falling crazy in love it seems. There are plenty of fun quirky, lovey-dovey things to do with your better half on this date, like the usual: romantic dinner at your favorite restaurant by the beach (The Marine Room), or one overlooking the city (Bertrand’s at Mr. A’s), on a cruise (the Hornblower), a gondola ride (Loew’s Coronado) and well, the list is endless. There are also a lot of other activities around town that call for the spirit of love. Here are a few:

Valentine’s Outdoor Movie Night: Friday, Feb. 12 from 6 PM -9 PM Start your Valentine’s Day celebration early, snuggle up with your significant other while watching a 1939 love and crime classic “Bonnie & Clyde” at the main courtyard at The Headquarters at Seaport. It’s completely FREE. Local shops in the courtyard will offer romantic food specials for you to enjoy to enjoy as you watch the movie. Bring a blanket and chair.

Love Letters!: Sunday, Feb. 14 from 10 AM – 2 PM Libraries are always romantic in that they hold so many love stories within their walls. Here, one comes to life in the form of a play. Staged by The San Diego Actor’s Theatre, Love Letters is a love story that began in second grade and lasted 50 years. The play stars real life husband and wife. Suggested donations: $10. Riford Branch Library 7555 Darper Ave. La Jolla.

Jump Start Your Heart 5K: Sunday, Feb. 14 from 9 AM – 1 PM Get your hearts pumping during this 5K marathon on V-Day. The 5th Annual Jump Start Your Heart 5K supports the Children’s Heart Foundation to offer health, hope and happiness to children affected by congenital heart defects -the number one birth defect in the United States. Sign up now at jumpstartyourheartsd.com

San Diego Tet Festival: Feb. 12 – 14 Love is in the air as the Vietnamese-American Youth Alliance presents the Spring of Love, a free city-wide Tet festival of games, prizes, food, and entertainment. This year’s Tet festival falls on Valentine’s Day weekend and will emphasize the different kinds of love that we all share. For the New Year 2016, folks are celebrating the unifying love of the Vietnamese people, culture, and legacy. Following the Valentine’s theme, visitors can wish for eternal love at the spectacular wishing tree, capture photos with a romantic photo set, or purchase special roses for loved ones. For the adventurous, there will be an authentic monkey bridge and other historical sets to take in. The Tet festival will be a host of enough interactive fun and entertainment for everybody! 8575 New Salem St., San Diego 92126. FREE.

MUSIC

Frankie J: Saturday, Feb. 13 at 8:00 PM The singer songwriter and producer who was one member of the Kumbia Kings is coming back to the city that saw his stardom rise from the beginning. Born in Tijuana and raised in San Diego, Frankie J is no newbie to the city. He makes a warm comeback performing at Music Box 1337 India St, Little Italy. Tickets can be purchased at ticket web.com. 21 and older.

Miguel Mateos: Thursday, Feb. 18 at 8:45 PM What better way to make it back on Throwback Thursday than at a Miguel Mateos concert? The Argentinian artist known for hits like “Es Tan Fácil Romper Un Corazón”, “Cuando Seas Grande”, “Atado a un Sentimiento”, and many more will be performing at Music Box 1337 India St., Little Italy. Tickets available at ticket web.com

FOR THE KIDS

Free Crafts for Kids: Every Saturday from 11 AM – 3 PM Every Saturday your kids can enjoy a free craft activity hosted by Lakeshore Learning. For a few hours your little ones will be entertained and occupied while learning first-hand about crafts. FREE. 7510 Hazard Center Dr. Open to kids of ALL AGES.

Circus Vargas: Feb. 11 – 21 Take the whole family to the all-new Circus Vargas presents iLUMINOUS, a high-energy extravaganza that illuminates (hence the name) the wonders of modern life and the imagination of every child at heart. Acrobats, aerialists, clowns and much more. There’s a FREE interactive pre-show 30 minutes before each performance that you definitely want to take advantage of! Del Mar Fairgrounds 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. $15 -$70.

Family Arts Activities: Sat. Feb. 13 from 10 AM – 12PM Every second Saturday of the month, the Escondido Center for the Arts is host to free art-related activities in which the whole family can participate. This month includes the reading of Sol the Super Hairo, plus a hands-on activity and exhibition. FREE for kids of all ages. 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido.

Dora and Diego: Let’s Explore! Exhibit: Now thru May 22 from 10 AM -5 PM If you’re feeling adventurous and up for a short trip up north, take advantage of the Dora and Diego: Let’s Explore! exhibit at the Discovery Cube in Orange County. Your kids will learn to role play, solve problems, practice sharing and caring behaviors as well as learn Spanish words. The exhibit also allows for kids to be physically active in their playground. 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana Kids 2 and under enter free, $12.95 -$17.95.

CULTURE

Chinese New Year Food and Cultural Fair: Feb. 13 -14 from 10 AM -4 PM Celebrate the Chinese New Year, Year of the Monkey in a cultural fair during this two-day fun-filled event. There will be children’s crafts. a lantern parade, Asian food vendors and enjoy the traditional garden with koi pond. 404 3rd Ave. Downtown San Diego. FREE. sdcny.weebly.com

International Dance Festival: Sunday, Feb. 14 from 12 PM – 5PM Everyone is invited to get up and dance at this rich in culture event for the whole family. Learn different styles of social dancing from around the world and enjoy food from various vendors. 2144 Pan American Rd. in Balboa Park. FREE for all ages.

FOR YOUR FURRY FRIENDS

San Diego Pet Expo: Feb. 13 -14 from 10 AM – 6 PM The San Diego Pet Expo is a woofing, chirping, and meowing good time for the whole family! Four-legged friends can receive “spa treatments” from local groomers, sample delicious treats, and try on the latest in furry fashions; in turn, you will enjoy interacting with top trainers and learning pet-care tips from animal welfare organizations. There will also be a pet talent and costume show and a very fun pet/owner look-alike contest! Best of all, you can adopt a pet too!

Bark-in-Balboa Park Concert and Pet Parade: Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2 PM The loudest outdoor world organ will let beautiful tunes be heard in the audience as Civic Organist, Carol Williams performs in a concert that hopes to raise funds for the San Diego Humane Society. The concert will be followed by a pet parade. Come hear the wonderful organ music and watch the cute furry friends as they parade through the park. Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park.

SPORTS

Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Saturday, Feb. 13 from 6:30 PM – 10 PM Featuring tight corners, fast straightaways, challenging rhythm sections, triple jumps, and whoops sections, these tracks pack excitement into every inch of dirt during the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship. This is the world’s premier stadium motorcycle circuit, comprised of 17 races of heart-stopping racing action in some of the largest venues in North America. At Petco Park 100 Park Blvd. Downtown San Diego. sandiego.padres.mlb.com/sd/ticketing/feld.jsp

LOOKING AHEAD

Harlem Globetrotters: Friday, Feb. 19 The popular Harlem Globetrotters will make their appearance in a family friendly basketball game at the Valley View Casino. ticketmaster.com

Whale Watch & Intertidal Life Festival: Feb. 20 -21 This year will mark the 29th annual Whale Watch Weekend and Intertidal Life Festival at Cabrillo National Monument. nps.gov/cabr/planyourvisit

Rihanna: Feb. 26 “Riri” as she’s called by dear fans all over the globe, will take stage at the Viejas Arena later this month. You can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com