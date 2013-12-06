Angels and Devils Battle Again in San Diego’s Most Popular Holiday Show at San Diego REP

San Diego’s longest-running professional theatre production is celebrating its 23rd anniversary this year, but Lucifer is sneering. The F. Scott Fitzgerald-quoting Prince of Darkness and his minions are making plans to ruin Christmas.

“La Pastorela del Cielo,” the newest in Teatro Mascara Magica’s award-winning series of Mexican-inspired Christmas musicals, once again features the timeless battle between Lucifer’s forces of evil and Michael the Archangel’s champions of goodness set in today’s world of chaos and hope. Angels and devils do battle in 2013 disguises including zombies, the Lone Ranger and Tonto, Captain Kirk and Spock, and the Man of Steel. Even the Great Gatsby throws a party, Old Sport.

“La Pastorela is our gift to this great community,” said playwright Dr. Max Branscomb. “It is a lot of fun and a reminder that people of good will can make a difference in our world.”

“La Pastorela del Cielo” is a contemporary borderlands twist on the traditional story of the shepherds’ journey to Bethlehem to witness the first Christmas. Called to action by Archangels Michael and Gabriel, the shepherds face temptation and danger from evil Lucifer and his nasty crew. The bilingual script is primarily in English with Christmas carols sung in Spanish.

Written by Dr. Max Brans-comb and directed by William Virchis, “La Pastorela del Cielo” runs Dec. 12-15 and 18-22 at 7:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. Dec. 14, 15, 21 and 22 at the Lyceum Theater in Horton Plaza. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, military and groups and $7 for children under 12 or groups of 10 or more. For reservations call (619) 544-1000.

