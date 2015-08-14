Annual Doggie Street Festival

By Mimi Pollack

The Doggie Street Festival is the love child of Jude Pauline Artenstein, a San Diego based independent filmmaker and wife of producer/director Isaac Artenstein. She founded the annual festival seven years ago as a civic tribute to her golden retriever, Scout. While recuperating from a serious accident that left her unable to walk for months, Scout was her constant and devoted companion who stayed by her side the whole time.

Once her health improved, she felt inspired to do something and create an adoption event that would bring together the rescue community and provide a platform to increase adoption and education on spaying and neutering as well as a festive celebration for all.

As she herself says, “It is important to create visibility that will result in more humans attending and more dogs and cats finding loving people to share their homes for the rest of their lives. This event always moves me to realize that together we can do very good things.”

Sadly, Scout passed away from cancer and is no longer by Artenstein’s side. However, this festival is a way to not only honor him, but also acknowledge all our four legged friends as they accompany us on life’s journey.

This festival would make Scout proud! It will take place on Saturday, August 22nd from 9:00 to 4:00 at the NTC Park at Liberty Station. It will be a free family and dog friendly celebration of our companion animals and an adopt-a-thon.

For children, there will be a Kids Stage with invited guests to encourage pet adoption. The organizers of Doggie Street Festival hope to capture the imagination of young people and involve them as advocates, so they will choose adoption as their first option when looking for a four legged friend in the future.

Another highlight at this event will be the presentation of our local Hero Awards. This year KUSI-TV broadcast meteorologist Dave Scott and San Diego VCA Hospital Manager Vilen Vlasov will be honored.

The festival will provide a great shopping experience as there will be lot’s of deals and free samples as well as more than 100 specialty vendors, showcasing the latest in a variety of pet services and offerings. Finally, there will be food, auction prizes, and music for everyone to enjoy.

For more information, visit their website at www.doggiestreetfestival.org