Arizona United SC drops U.S. Open Cup match to Chula Vista FC

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Arizona United SC fell to Chula Vista FC 3-0 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round on Wednesday night at Scottsdale Stadium. Chula Vista midfielder Alberto Diaz scored goals on either side of the half and Angel Pinal added on in the second half.

“The (Chula Vista) goalkeeper had a great game,” said Arizona United SC head coach Michael Dellorusso. “He had a great first half. It was unbelievable.”

Arizona United SC had several dangerous chances in the first half, testing Chula Vista’s goalkeeper Sebastian Gonzalez. In the 13th minute, Milton Blanco, George Malki and Brad Stisser combined to create space for Stisser, whose shot was parried over the bar by Gonzalez.

Five minutes later, Stisser was denied again when he re-directed a cross to the right side of the net. Gonzalez had to make a sprawling, diving save to keep the match scoreless.

In the 33rd minute, Gonzalez denied another would-be Arizona United SC scorer, this time Jonathan Top, who attempted to head the ball inside the far right post.

“It’s tough; I don’t think we got as many opportunities as we would’ve liked to,” said Arizona United SC goalkeeper Carl Woszczynski. “They had a few good saves, but I don’t think we had enough pressure on them as we would’ve liked to. But credit to him, he had a few big saves early.”

Chula Vista FC broke the scoreless draw in the 37th minute when the ball slipped past the Arizona defense and Diaz corralled it, stepped around a diving Woszczynski and buried his shot into the back of the net.

Pinal made it 2-0 in the 48th minute when an untouched free kick bounced high toward the back post and the Chula Vista FC forward headed it in.

Diaz scored his second goal of the match in the 72nd minute, curling a shot inside the far-right post.

Chula Vista FC moves on to the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, where they will travel to Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday, May 27. Arizona United SC will resume USL play this Saturday, May 23, at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.