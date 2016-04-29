Arts and Culture – April 29, 2016

By Geneva Gamez-Vallejo

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

Mission Federal ArtWalk: Sat., April 30 and Sun., May 1 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The 32nd annual celebration of San Diego’s rich arts and culture landscape is happening this weekend in Little Italy. More than 300 fine artists will show and sell their work at this annual festival that brings every facet of visual and performing arts together. Note, due to construction in the area, ArtWalk has a different layout than in the past and KidsWalk is now at the corner of India and Beech streets. ArtWalk activities help to support ArtReach San Diego, a non-profit organization that takes high quality visual art workshops into San Diego County K-6 schools, offering free programming to schools with no resources for art education. FREE for all ages.

India St & W. Date St. wwww.artwalksandiego.org

Fiesta del Mar Imperial Beach: Sunday, April 30 from noon to 7 p.m.

A cross-border Celebration of Friendship between the cities of Imperial Beach and Rosarito, Mexico. The day-long, family-friendly fiesta will showcase live musical acts from both the Rosarito and San Diego areas as well as interactive family activities hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of both cities. The event is an effort to promote the city and port’s commitment to protecting and preserving the tidelands, as well as to build awareness of the cultural richness of both cities.

10 Evergreen Ave Imperial Beach, CA 91932. FREE. https://www.facebook.com/FiestaDelMar/

Carlsbad Spring Village Faire: Sunday, May 1 from 8 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Over 900 vendors and more than 50 food booths to choose from. You will find just about anything you’re looking for at this fair, and plenty for the kids to keep busy in the children’s area where they can play games, go on a super slide, jump in the bounce house, rock climb, do arts and crafts and even get their face painted! FREE for all ages. Carlsbad Blvd & Grand Ave. Note: Grand Avenue from Carlsbad Boulevard to Jefferson Street, and all of the cross streets in between, will be closed for the event. To make parking more convenient, complimentary shuttles will run to and from the faire. Shuttles will pick up and drop off passengers at the Poinsettia Coaster Station and the northwest corner of Sears at Westfield Plaza Camino Real. http://www.carlsbad.org/

CINCO DE MAYO

Cinco de Mayo Lucha Libre at FLUXX with Mil Mascaras: Thursday, May 5 at 6:30 PM

Masked wrestlers dressed as superheroes and villains rumble inside the ring in the middle of FLUXX nightclub. Wrestling legend Mil Mascaras, “the man of a thousand masks,” will be hosting the night then wrestling in our grand finale match. Mil Mascaras was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2010, and the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012, and is known as one of the original “Big Three” of the Lucha Libre tradition. Proceeds will benefit a local charity, so come out and support a good cause while you cheer on your favorite luchador! First match starts at 8 p.m. $10 for 21 and older.

Fluxx 500 4th Ave http://www.fluxxsd.com/event/2016-05-05/lucha-libre

Cincoteca Dos: Thursday, May 5 from 3:30 – 10 p.m.

Puesto at The Headquarters in downtown San Diego will be featuring live music from TJ’s Nortec Collective along with special guests Javiera Mena and Gepe. Free show starts at 3:30 p.m. Margarita and beer specials from Casa Noble Tequila and Modelo Especial. Party the day away with a taco in your hand! FREE.

789 West Harbor Drive.

ART

Art Alive: Friday, April 29 – Sat., May 1 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Art Alive celebrates its 35th year with installations and events that take inspiration from the spring exhibition Brush and Ink as well as the Museum’s exceptional collection of Asian art. See the Museum in full bloom at this signature fundraiser and annual floral exhibition with more than 100 floral interpretations of the Museum’s permanent collection. Members -FREE, non-members pay $5-$20.

San Diego Museum of Art at 1450 El Prado in Balboa Park. www.sdmart.org

Classical Hairstyles: Identity, Society, & Fashion: Thursday, May 5 from 6:30 – 8 PM

If today’s fashion runways reveal the latest trends including hairstyles, was hair always so central to identity? Over the last several years, braiding, especially fishtail braids, have become internationally popular, but this trend is a surprising resurgence of an ancient practice. Less well known is the appearance of the fishtail braid adorning statues of maidens, called Caryatids, on the Athenian Acropolis over 2400 years ago. Using the skill of modern hairdressers and her own archaeological training, Dr. Katherine Schwab resurrects ancient hairstyles to discover their technique as well as their meaning in Classical societies. Guest speaker Dr. Katherine Schwab, Professor of Art History at Fairfield University.

Timken Museum at 1500 El Prado Balboa Park. Members $35, non-members $45. www.timkenmuseum.org

FOR THE KIDS

Songbirds Music at Toddler Time: Friday, April 29 from 10 – 11 AM

Sing about buzzy bees and play along to fun tunes celebrating Mother Nature! At The New Children’s Museum located at 200 W Island Ave. Free with ($12) paid admission to museum. For children 4 years and younger. www.thinkplaycreate.org

San Diego Kids Expo & Fair: Sat. April 30 and Sun. May 1 from 10 AM – 5 PM Expect a fun-filled weekend at the Del Mar Fairgrounds as your kids will get to enjoy a full day of their favorite activities that include a 200’ long zip-line, trampolines, a Tumble Gym Bus, face painting, human Hamster Balls, laser tag and meet the Moshi Monsters from Mind Candy and others. 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard Del Mar, CA 92014. Adults $10, Children 12 and under enter FREE. www.sandiegokidsexpo.com

SPORTS

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies May 2 – 4

Watch as the San Diego Padres take on the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park

Monday, May 2 is French Heritage Night; First Pitch is at 7:10 PM

Tuesday, May 3 is Biotech All-Stars & Taco Tuesday; First Pitch is at 7:10 PM

Wednesday, May 4; First Pitch is at 12:40 PM

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets: May 5 – 8

Thursday, May 5 is Cinco de May Party in the Park & College Night; First Pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

Friday, May 6 is Nurses Night, Teacher Appreciation Night and USD Night First Pitch is at 7:40 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 is Faith & Family Night, & Boy Scout Night. First Pitch is at 5:40 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 is Compadres Kids Run the Bases, Compadres Kids Sunday Signing, Military Appreciation Day, Mother’s Day, KidsFest; First Pitch is at 1:40 p.m.

MUSIC

Mariachi El Bronx: Thursday, May 5 at 8 p.m.

The Los Angeles based band will be performing during Cinco de mayo at the Belly Up, so get ready for a fun night and check them out! Belly Up Tavern at 143 S Cedros, Tickets are $25, reserved seating $44

Suite T Solana Beach, CA 92075. www.bellyup.com

LOOKING AHEAD

Old Town Fiesta Cinco de Mayo: May 6 – 8 The annual Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo will be celebrating 33 years of tradition packed with activities for ALL AGES! FREE. 4002 Wallace St. San Diego, CA 92110. www.cincodemayo

oldtown.com