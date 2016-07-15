Arts and Culture – July 15, 2016

Opening Day at Del Mar Racetrack: Friday, July 15 from 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

More than 40,000 race fans are expected to attend what is defined as one of the most fabulous, fashionable and fun festivities in the west – Opening Day at Del Mar. This day is not only about big bets and fast horses, but celebrating the season in style. Fashion-minded guests may participate in Del Mar’s annual tradition, the Opening Day Hats Contest where entrants compete for cash prizes and judged on creativity and style. There are five categories: Most Glamorous, Best Racing Theme, Funniest/Most Outrageous, Best Fascinator and Flowers/All Other. There is no fee to participate and all entrants will receive two free admission passes to return to the races. Winners in each category receive: First place: $300, Second place: $200 and Third place: $100. The Grand Prize winner receives: Fairmont Grand Del Mar one night stay and hosted meal for two at the Addison Restaurant. Total value of more than $1,000. Del Mar Fairgrounds 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Del Mar, CA 92014. www.dmtc.com

Imperial Beach Sun & Sea Festival: July 15 – 16 from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Does spending the weekend at the beach sound like a plan to you? Then you won’t want to miss IB’s annual sand castle event – FREE— for you and your family. Being dubbed, “The Original Imperial Beach Sandcastle Competition,” the 2016 Imperial Beach Sun & Sea Festival will feature world-class sandcastle sculptors creating some of the best sand creations on the West Coast as well as a community parade and pancake breakfast, live music, children’s craft activities, a Kids ‘n Kastles competition, Farmer’s Market and International Food Fair.

A pancake breakfast at Portwood Pier Plaza will kick off Saturday’s activities from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Attendees will get to enjoy freshly made pancakes served up by the Imperial Beach community members and elected officials. A parade featuring local youth groups and civic organizations marching to show their Imperial Beach pride will proceed down Seacoast Drive at 9 a.m. Best viewing spots are at Portwood Pier Plaza, 10 Evergreen Ave.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of foods at the Certified Farmer’s Market and International Food Fair from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Portwood Pier Plaza and along Seacoast Drive. In addition, many of the restaurants in Imperial Beach will be offering special menus and discounts for the day. The event will also feature a stage with musical entertainment and children’s activities and crafts throughout the day. Local children will get to show their sand-sculpting skills during the Kids n’ Kastles competition, where kids from ages 5 to 12 will team together to build sandcastles. At 5:00 PM, the day’s activities will conclude with an awards ceremony at Pier Plaza. 10 Evergreen Avenue Imperial Beach, CA 91932. www.sunandseafestival.com

Pride Unites the World Parade: Saturday, July 16 at 11 a.m.

A free community event, the 1.1-mile parade begins at the Hillcrest Pride Flag at University Avenue and Normal Street, proceeds west along University Avenue, and then turns south at Sixth Avenue toward Balboa Park. www.sdpride.org

MOVIES

Summer Movies in the Park: All through the summer. Summer Movies in the Park is a perfect chance to relax and enjoy a safe and special night under the stars. Make sure to arrive early for a good seat! All movies start at dusk (approx. 15 minutes after sunset). Note: Movies are subject to change. This week, the movies you and your kids can enjoy are:

• July 15 – Star Wars: The Force Awakens – PG-13 at Pine Valley County Park – 28810 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA

• July 15 – The Good Dinosaur – PG at Dusty Rhodes Community Park – 2500 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92154

• July 15 – Inside Out – PG at Otay Lakes County Park – 2270 Wueste Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915

• July 15 – The Good Dinosaur – PG at Spring Valley County Park – 8735 Jamacha Blvd, Spring Valley, CA 91977

• July 15 – Star Wars: The Force Awakens – PG-13 at Willie Henderson Sports Complex – 1035 South 45th Street, San Diego, CA 92113

• July 15 – The Good Dinosaur – PG at Live Oak County Park – 2746 Reche Rd, Fallbrook, CA 92028

• July 16 – Kung Fu Panda 3 – PG at Allied Gardens Community Park – 5155 Greenbrier Ave, San Diego, CA 92120

• July 16 – The Good Dinosaur – PG at Carmel Valley Recreation Center – 3777 Townsgate Dr, San Diego, CA 92130

• July 16 – Inside Out – PG at 4S Ranch Patriot Park – 10502 Paseo De Linda, San Diego, CA 92127

• July 16 – Star Wars: The Force Awakens – PG-13 at Brengle Terrace Park-Softball Fields – 1200 Vale Terrace Dr, Vista, CA 92084

• July 16 – The – Good Dinosaur – PG at North Clairemont Recreation Center – 4421 Bannock Ave, San Diego, CA 92117

• July 16 – Star War: The Force Awakens – PG-13 at Larsen Field – Camino De La Plz & Siples Ln, San Diego, CA 92173

• July 16 – Inside Out – PG at Poway Community Swim Center – 13094 Civic Center Drive, Poway, CA 92064

Stone Movie Nights: Hotel Transylvania this Tuesday, July 19 at 5 p.m.

Every Tuesday this summer, bring your lawn chairs and blankets and settle down for a fabulous evening of great beer and great cinema! If you plan on dining at Stone Liberty, it’s recommended you arrive by 5:30 PM to set up your spot on the lawn, then going to the host stand to be seated. Be sure to let them know you’re there for the movie. FREE. 2816 Historic Decatur Rd. www.stonelibertystation.com/movies/.

• 5:00 PM: Movie Pavilion opens for you to set up chairs and/or blankets

• 6:00 PM: Movie Pavilion bar opens for food & beverage service. Check out our Movie Night Snacks

CONCERTS

Pitbull, Prince Royce & Farruko: Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. This trio will surely put you to dance the weekend away. Be sure to head there early to avoid traffic. Sleep Train Amphitheatre Chula Vista, Chula Vista, CA. Tickets start at $33. www.sandiego.eventful.com

Julión Álvarez: Thursday, July 17 at 8 p.m.

Performing with Pancho Barraza and El Coyote at Viejas Arena. 5500 Canyon Crest Drive San Diego, CA 92182. www.as.sdsu.edu/viejas_arena

Diana Ross in Concert: July 17 at Embarcadero Marina Park South. www.sandoegosymphony.org

Belanova: Wednesday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

Presenting their new single “Cásate Conmigo” the pop artist makes a comeback to the stage in this intimate concert at the House of Blues. 1055 Fifth Avenue San Diego, California 92101. Tickets start at $42. www.hob.com

Panteon Rococo with Nana Pancha and Marujah: Thursday, July 21 at 8 p.m.

at The Observatory North Park. 2891 University Avenue San Diego, California 92104

Slayer: Thursday, July 21 at 8 p.m.

The 1981 thrash metal band from Huntington Park is not over yet. Check them out at the House of Blues. www.hob.com

Twilight in the Park Summer Concerts: The Twilight in the Park Summer Concerts are some of the most popular summertime events in Balboa Park. The following are the next performances to he held:

• July 14 – Chula Vista Mariachi – Traditional Mexican Music

• July 19 – Rockin Jazz Big Band – Swing, Classic Rock, Latin – Salsa – Mambo

• July 20 – Dixie Express – Traditional and Swing

• July 21 – San Diego Civic Dance, Park & Recreation Department – Family Day

Looking Ahead

Blink 182: July 21 & 22 at Viejas Arena