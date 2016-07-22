Arts and Culture – July 22, 2016

San Diego Comic-Con International This weekend through Sunday, July 24

It’s that time of the year again! Comic-Con is back at the San Diego Convention Center for another year of everything pop culture related. Lines to get into the blockbuster previews inside the Convention Center’s Hall H have been snaking the convention’s south end since Wednesday night. By now, movie fans have already gotten to bear witness to previews for upcoming titles such as “Snowden”, based on Edward Snowden’s leaks; teasers for the upcoming seasons of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and HBO’s “Game of Thrones” among many other upcoming films and shows. While the latest in entertainment is being announced inside, the fun isn’t confined to the interior of the Convention Center anymore. The streets surrounding the convention center have been a true carnival for the last couple of years, allowing everyone in San Diego to join in on the fun. Put on your favorite mask and tights and come to the biggest party in town!

Comic-Con Huevos Saturday, July 23 at 9 p.m.

Who says there is nothing Comic-Con related in Barrio Logan? Come down to La Prensa SD’s headquarters to hang out with renowned artists such as Chicano Park Muralist Mario Torero, Fernando Vosso and many more. The event will feature a craft beer bar, finger foods which will be circulating and multimedia art displays from the artists featured. Stop into our offices and say hi while you experience the larger than life stylings of these artists such as Mario Torero’s “cholo” Batman or Vosso’s inmortal avatar creations. This show will definitely be one you don’t wanna miss.

Free admission

La Prensa San Diego HQ – 1712 Logan Avenue, San Diego

Gam3rCon This weekend through Sunday, July 24

Tickets for Comic-Con might have sold out, but Gam3rCon is still open for action. Gam3rCon is a convention focusing solely on games, ranging from board games and tabletop activities to competitive video games. The weekend-long event will also feature lounges, an artist alley, a retro arcade, concerts, and many more events and activities. Think you’re good at Smash Bros or Overwatch? Come down and prove it in the arena!

Admission: $20 day pass, $60 weekend pass.

10th Avenue Arts Center – 930 10th Avenue, San Diego

Nintendo Lounge at the Marriott This weekend through Sunday, July 24

Right next to the convention and always a favorite of Comic-Con attendees, the lounge will feature many WiiU and Nintendo 3DS stations to play some of the most anticipated games coming to Nintendo’s library of games this fall. Participate in game demos, win prizes featuring some of your favorite characters, participate in tournaments and speed runs, and take pictures with characters like Mario, Luigi, Pikachu, and more!

Free admission

Marriott Marquis Marina – 333 West Harbor Drive, San Diego

COMIC-CONCERTS!

Comic books and TV shows? There’s a lot more to Comic-Con than that! The convention also brings awesome musical acts to town. Here are some of our favorite picks.

GameGrumps Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Bringing their color commentary on video games and nerd humor, GameGrumps will be putting on a live show that will hit you right in the funny bone. Grab a beer and laugh along with their antics at the North Park Observatory with every other gamer in San Diego.

Admission $20 – $55

North Park Observatory – 2891 University Avenue, San Diego, CA

The San Diego Symphony presents: The Legend of Zelda – Symphony of the Goddess – Friday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

A world-wide touring sensation, the music of Nintendo’s beloved Legend of Zelda series is brought to life by the San Diego Symphony. A treat for gamers and non-gamers alike, the concert will take you to the lands of Hyrule through a classic musical score and crisp, amazing visual displays. Playing along on your ocarina during the show is discouraged.

Admission: $35 – $70

Copley Symphony Hall – 750 B St, San Diego, CA

The Aquabats and Nerf Herder Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m.

It’s gonna be a pool party, boys and girls! Join The Aquabats, everybody’s favorite campy superhero ska band, and their special guests in a Comic-Con show featuring their high octane beats and fun-for-all antics. Villains might try to storm the stage but the ‘bats will save the day. Will you join them in their quest?

Admission: $22

House of Blues – 1055 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA

OUTDOOR MOVIES

Stone Movie Nights Presents “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” Tuesday, July 26 at 5 p.m.

Every Tuesday this summer, bring your lawn chairs and blankets and settle down for a fabulous evening of great beer and great cinema! If you plan on dining at Stone Liberty, it is recommended you arrive by 5:30 p.m. to set up your spot on the lawn, then going to the host stand to be seated. Be sure to let them know you are there for the movie. FREE. 2816 Historic Decatur Road. www.stonelibertystation.com/movies/.

• 5:00 p.m.: Movie Pavilion opens for you to set up chairs and/or blankets

• 6:00 p.m.: Movie Pavilion bar opens for food and beverage service.

CONCERTS

Twenty One Pilots Sunday July 24 doors open at 7 p.m.

Twenty One Pilots will be in town playing all of their hits which have taken the airwaves by storm this summer. Mutemath will be opening the show.

Admission $40 – $90

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl – 5500 Canyon Crest Drive, San Diego, CA

LOOKING AHEAD

Julieta Venegas with Marujah: Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m.

Tijuana’s very own latin rock/pop superstar will be playing her hits and some of her more recent work next Saturday. Joining her will be Marujah, a local ensemble that will have you moshing and singing along with their sound which blends hard rock, ska, and alternative influences. You don’t wanna miss this show next week!

House of Blues – 1055 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA