Arts and Culture – July 8, 2016

Fiesta del Sol San Diego: July 9 – 10 from 11 am – 5 pm Fiesta del Sol is a two-day street festival at Chicano Park celebrating the history, diverse cultures, and civic engagement of the people of San Diego. It’s a fun, family-friendly, alcohol- and tobacco-free event focused on creating positive change by empowering communities. Fiesta del Sol includes an entertainment stage, a multi-cultural food court, four community pavilions, and over one hundred booths sponsored by local small businesses, non-profit organizations, and corporate partners. There is no cost for admission and the focus is on family fun. Fiesta del Sol will take place at Chicano Park.

www.fiestadelsolsandiego.org

FOR THE KIDS

Groovy Play Date: Friday, July 8 at 10 a.m.

Move, shake and make friends in the park during this Friday’s Toddler Time at the New Children’s Museum. Toddler time is for children four years of age and under. Free with paid admission of $12 for non-members.

200 W. Island Ave. San Diego, CA 92101.

www.thinkplaycreate.org

Summer Movies in the Park: All through the summer. Summer Movies in the Park is a perfect chance to relax and enjoy a safe and special night under the stars. Make sure to arrive early for a good seat! All movies start at dusk (approx. 15 minutes after sunset). Note: Movies are subject to change. This week, the movies you and your kids can enjoy are:

• July 8 – The Sandlot – PG At Waterfront Park – 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101

• July 8 – Minions – PG At Ocean Air Community Park – 4770 Fairport Way, San Diego, CA 92130

• July 8 – The Blind Side – PG-13 At Las Palmas Park – Newell St and E. 22nd St, National City, CA 91950

• July 8 – Hotel Transylvania 2 – PG At Berry Street Park – 2439 Berry St., Lemon Grove, CA 91945

• July 8 – West Side Story – G At Woodland Park – 601-753 Woodland Pkwy, San Marcos, CA 92069

• July 8 – Minions – PG At La Mesa Municipal Pool – 5100 Memorial Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942

• July 9 – Kung Fu Panda 3 – PG At Balboa Park/Morley Field Sports Complex – 2221 Morley Field Drive, San Diego, CA 92104

• July 9 – Minions – PG At Felicita County Park – 742 Clarence Lane, Escondido, CA 92025

•July 9 – Kung Fu Panda 3 – PG At Rolling Hills Neighborhood Park – 11082 Carlota, San Diego, CA 92129

Stone Movie Nights: Mad Max: Fury Road – this Tuesday, July 12 at 5 p.m.

Every Tuesday this summer, bring your lawn chairs and blankets and settle down for a fabulous evening of great beer and great cinema! If you plan on dining at Stone Liberty, it’s recommended you arrive by 5:30 PM to set up your spot on the lawn, then going to the host stand to be seated. Be sure to let them know you’re there for the movie. FREE.

2816 Historic Decatur Rd.

www.stonelibertystation.com/movies/.

• 5:00 p.m.: Movie Pavilion opens for you to set up chairs and/or blankets

• 6:00 p.m.: Movie Pavilion bar opens for food & beverage service. Check out our Movie Night Snacks

SPORTS

MLB All-Star Fanfest: July 8 – 12

MLB All-Star FanFest at the San Diego Convention Center, is the world’s largest interactive baseball theme park with more than 40 attractions for fans of all ages. Throughout the show floor, fans will have the chance to take photos and get autographs with former Padres players, MLB legends and Hall of Famers; practice their baseball skills during clinics taught by former and current MLB players; swing like their favorite Major Leaguers in the batting cages; view a collection of MLB trophies and take a photo with the Commissioner’s Trophy, presented to the World Series Champion; explore exhibits from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and more.

Tickets are $35 Adults/ $30 Children 12 and under/ Children two and under enter free.

111 W. Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101

Soul Pose MLB All-Star Yoga: Saturday, July 9 at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Join Major League Baseball and Soul Pose for the ultimate outdoor yoga party! The creators of The Color Run and MLB bring you Soul Pose MLB All-Star Yoga at the stunning Waterfront Park. It’s all about 60 minutes of fun movement, fresh music, and celebrating together. Whether you are a seasoned yogi or you’ve never stepped foot on a mat, Soul Pose is yoga for everybody. Arriving an hour prior to the session is suggested.

1600 Pacific Hwy, San Diego, CA 92101

LGBTQ EVENTS

San Diego Pride SHE-FEST: Saturday, July 9 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

SheFest is a woman-centered event that celebrates and supports the talents and contributions of women while fostering meaningful connections within the LGBT and larger San Diego community. This one-day festival is free to all and will include music, workshops, games, and more in a safe space where women can experience support, encouragement, and empowerment.

3620 30th St. San Diego, CA 92104.

www.sdpride.org/shefest

MUSIC

The Mambo King – A Tito Puente Salute: Thursday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The brand new Thursday Night Jazz series kicks off with a tribute to the late, great Tito Puente. From mambo to bossa nova to cha-cha-cha, our special guests will immerse you in a soundscape of Afro-Cuban beats, Latin jazz riffs and Tito’s favorite, the timbales. Tickets range between $20 – $85.

206 Marina Park Way San Diego, CA 92101.

www.sandiegosymphony.org

LOOKING AHEAD

Opening Day at Del Mar Racetrack: Friday, July 15

This is a San Diego tradition and a tourist attraction, get your hats ready for the Opening Day contest with prizes.

www.dmtc.com

Imperial Beach Sun & Sea Festival: July 15 -16

Stay tuned for more details on IB’s annual Sandcastle Competition. Info at www.sunandseafestival.com

Annual LGBT Pride Parade: Saturday, July 16

This event has been going on since the seventies and this year plans to be better than ever. www.sdpride.org

Festival of the Bells: July 16 – 17 It’s Mission San Diego de Alcalá’s anniversary and a celebration is underway, stay tuned for details to come in the following week. www.missionsandiego.org

Diana Ross in Concert: July 17 at Embarcadero Marina Park South. www.sandoegosymphony.org

Comic-Con International: July 21 – 24 The world’s largest comic convention is coming to town and tickets are sold out but being a bystander at the Gaslamp can get you plenty of comic action events.

www.comic-con.org