Arts and Culture – June 10, 2016

FESTIVALS

San Diego Greek Festival: June 10 – 12

For more than four decades, the St. Spyridon Community has established a reputation of serving the finest homemade Greek Foods and Pastries in all of California. The community’s members are recognized as the finest cooks who only use the best recipes and top-grade ingredients. Don’t miss the opportunity to partake in the fine foods and pastries offered along with all of the many activities provided for your pleasure.

3655 Park Blvd. www.sdgreekfestival.com

Liberty Station’s Summer Block Party: Saturday, June 11 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Everyone is invited to this walkabout-style event to sample the newly opened eateries, dance along to live entertainment, partake in some family-friendly activities, a free outdoor yoga class. Discover all that San Diego’s latest neighborhood destination, Liberty Station, has to offer. FREE. www.libertystation.com

FASHION

Viva La V | FWSD 16: Wednesday, June 15 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy an evening cocktail hour at the always iconic La Valencia Hotel with a live musical performance, free champagne, a special happy hour menu, designer trunk show, and of course informal modeling from FWSD16 Designers like Gloria Guerrero, DeAnnah Rae & Bryan VaughnBerry.

1132 Prospect St. La Jolla. www.fashionweeksd.com

MOVIES AT THE PARK

Stone Movie Nights: TRAINWRECK this Tuesday, June 14 at 5 p.m.

Every Tuesday this summer, bring your lawn chairs and blankets and settle down for a fabulous evening of great beer and great cinema! If you plan on dining at Stone Liberty, it is recommended you arrive by 5:30 p.m. to set up your spot on the lawn.. Be sure to let them know you’re there for the movie. FREE.

2816 Historic Decatur Rd. www.stonelibertystation.com/movies/.

• 5:00 p.m.: Movie Pavilion opens for you to set up chairs and/or blankets

• 6:00 p.m.: Movie Pavilion bar opens for food & beverage service. Check out our Movie Night snacks

Summer Movies in the Park: All through the summer.

Summer Movies in the Park is a perfect chance to relax and enjoy a safe and special night under the stars. Make sure to arrive early for a good seat! All movies start at dusk (approx. 15 minutes after sunset). This week, the movies you and your kids can enjoy are:

• June 10 – Surf’s Up – PG at University City – Standley Community Park – 3585 Governor Drive, San Diego, CA 92122 and Kimball Park – 12th Street & D Ave, National City, CA 91950

• June 10 – The Good Dinosaur – PG at Lindo Lake County Park – 12660 Lindo Lane, Lakeside, CA 92040

• June 10 – Goosebumps – PG at Pine Valley County Park – 28810 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA

• June 11 – Minions- PG at Dos Picos County Park – 17953 Dos Picos Park Road, Ramona, CA 92065

• June 11 – The Good Dinosaur- PG at Balboa Park/Morley Field Sports Complex – 2221 Morley Field Drive, San Diego, CA 92104

• June 11 – Finding Nemo – G at 4S Ranch Patriot Park – 10502 Paseo De Linda, San Diego, CA 92127

• June 11 The Good Dinosaur- PG at Sweetwater Regional Park – 3218 Summit Meadow Road, Bonita, CA 91902

• June 11 – Inside Out- PG at Harborside Park – 670 Oxford St, Chula Vista, CA 91911 www.summermoviesinthepark.com

Note: Movies are subject to change.

FOR THE KIDS

KPBS Kids Workshop Presents: Curious George: Saturday, June 11 from 10:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Join San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum for the KPBS Kids Workshops featuring Curious George. Celebrate Dad and family in this hands-on workshop by making a special Father’s Day project. Special visit by a costume character. Members and children 12 months and under Free, all others $6. 320 North Broadway, Escondido. wwwsdcdm.org

Banfield Future Vet: Saturday, June 11 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

This one-hour interactive presentation provides a unique opportunity for kids and families to experience the exciting world of veterinary medicine. FREE with PAID Admission of $12.

The New Children’s Museum at 200 W Island Ave. www.thinkplaycreate.org

MUSIC

Coronado Promenade Summer Concert Series: Sunday, June 5 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Sunday concerts in the park are signature elements of the Coronado experience where friendships and family memories are made. This summer’s series promises to be as entertaining, fun and awesome as any in our 45+-year history. This weekend’s performance is by KINGS OF THE 88. FREE.

601 Orange Ave., Coronado. www.coronadoconcert.com

Mainly Mozart Festival: Society Inspires: Saturday, June 11 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Mainly Mozart’s signature event, the annual Mainly Mozart Festival, brings together some of the world’s greatest artists for three weeks of orchestral concerts under the baton of Maestro Michael Francis at the historic Balboa Theatre; chamber music in intimate downtown venues; lectures, presentations and performances as part of Mozart & the Mind – Exploring the Music-Brain Effect; free open rehearsals of the Festival Orchestra; performances by the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra. Tickets are $20. Balboa Theatre at 868 Fourth Ave. www.sandiegotheatres.org

ART & CULTURE

Free Third Thursday at MCASD: Thursday, June 16 from 5 – 7 p.m.

On the third Thursday of every month from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, visitors receive free admission to both Museum locations, plus free themed Gallery Guide-led tours beginning at 5:30 PM. www.mcasd.org

Downtown at Sundown: Thursday, June 16 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Visual and performing arts converge at MCASD Downtown’s new after-hours offering an evening of cultural fun. So after you’ve enjoyed free Museum admission, exhibition tours, head over to Downtown at Sundown and listen to music by The Roots Factory Art Collective, free entry at SDSU Downtown Gallery, drink specials at Stone Brewing Company and The Flight Path Wine Bar & Bistro, The Book Truck, a food truck, and more!

1001 Kettner Blvd, corner of Broadway, San Diego. www.mcasd.org FREE.

San Diego Festival of the Arts: June 11 & 12 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Meet nearly 200 artists in an intimate setting of original fine art, entertainment and delicious cuisines, complemented with fine wine and craft beer as you stroll the turf of Waterfront Park. The Festival raises funds to support adaptive sports and recreation programs for San Diegans’ with disabilities. This is a unique opportunity to combine support for adaptive programs and services that help those who have incurred serious and long term injuries, and artists who work hard to bring creativity and imagination to us every day. GA $12 or $16 for the weekend pass. 1600 Pacific Highway. www.sdfestivalofthearts.org