Arts and Culture – June 17, 2016

San Diego International Boat Show: Through Sunday, June 19

Whether you’ve been yearning for a yacht, coveting a family cruiser, or anxious to dive into the exciting and healthy world of paddle sports, now is the time to make that dream a reality with boats for sale in addition to dozens of booths showcasing the newest nautical gear, gadgets and accessories with a Tiki Bar on the docks, BBQ, and craft beer.

1380 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego

www.sandiegointernationalboatshow.com

FUN RUNS

The 32nd Annual BONITA 5K: Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 a.m. Race starts and ends at Lot C. The Junior 1K race will start at the same location, but will take place inside the park. The race will be chip timed. T-shirts guaranteed to all pre-registered. Proceeds benefit local area high schools’ athletic programs. Course is fast and flat. $15 -$40

4548 Sweetwater Rd. Bonita.

www.bonitaroadrunners.com

San Diego TOWERthon: Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 a.m.

Climb for a cause! At Toussaint Academy, teens can transform their lives from homeless to college-bound with your support. Downtown San Diego’s 550 Corporate Center stands 20 stories high. Your challenge is to climb as many flights as you can within a two hour period.

Go vertical! Sports enthusiasts of all ages and abilities are welcome and encouraged to participate. The San Diego TOWERthon will accommodate the following:

• Timed ELITE Sprint to start first – Open to all participants at no additional cost. How quickly can you sprint one time up?!?

• Two stairwells are available for safety – runners/walkers

• Elevators are available for ride down

• An elite start will provide competitive climbers a clear path in the stairwell

• All participants are professionally timed and ranked by timing chips

• Aid stations will be strategically placed in the stairwells during the event to ensure everyone stays hydrated during your climb to the 20th floor

Keep in mind, you’ll be doing this in support of the Toussaint Academy which has been a haven for homeless and at-risk teens since 1992. At Toussaint, teens live and learn in a supportive group setting, gaining the life skills necessary to graduate high school and become self-sufficient, successful young adults. Adults $35/ Youth $20.

550 West C St, San Diego.

www.2016towerthon.kintera.org

FOR THE KIDS

Escondido Roots Series Presents Israel: Saturday, June 18 from 2 – 4 p.m.

San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum is excited to present the Escondido Roots Series as part of the Museum’s mission to celebrate and educate children and families about world cultures. Join us on April 18th for a free event celebrating Israel. The event will feature cultural performances and activities that highlight the diverse traditions of Israel. The afternoon will include storytelling, dance performances, and drum performances. Visitors can also experience all of the hands-on exhibits at SDCDM for free!

320 North Broadway, Escondido.

www.sdcdm.org.

Make Music Day: Tuesday, June 21 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Everyone ages 3 to 103 is invited to bring an instrument and play on one of the performance stages set up in the Museum of Making Music’s galleries. Started in France in 1982, Make Music Day has grown into a worldwide phenomenon. This global celebration brings people of all ages together in the streets, parks, rooftops and anywhere else music can be heard, to enjoy the beauty of music. Make Music Day is celebrated every year on June 21 in 700 cities and 120 different countries. The MoMM’s purpose is to make the inviting and remarkable world of music available to everyone, regardless of age, income level or ethnic background. The Make Music Day celebration at MoMM is one of hundreds of cultural enrichment programs – special exhibitions, innovative concerts, educational programs and more – that happen at the museum all year-round. All MoMM’s Make Music Day activities are included in the “pay what you wish” admission. 5790 Armada Dr. Carlsbad.

www.museumofmakingmusic.org

COMEDY

Melissa Villasenor: Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m.

Impersonator, stand-up comedian of 10 years, actor, musician, and graphic artist. You may have seen her as a top 16 finalist on Season 6 of America’s Got Talent, or heard her voices on Cartoon Network’s “Adventure Time.” Her credits also include work on “Family Guy,” Comedy Central’s “TripTank,” and over 100 shows at clubs and colleges around the country.

818 B 6th Ave, San Diego.

$12 admission. www.americancomedyco.com

MOVIES AT THE PARK

Stone Movie Nights: OFFICE SPACE this Tuesday, June 17 at 5 p.m.

Every Tuesday this summer, bring your lawn chairs and blankets and settle down for a fabulous evening of great beer and great cinema! If you plan on dining at Stone Liberty, it is recommended you arrive by 5:30 p.m. to set up your spot on the lawn, then going to the host stand to be seated. Be sure to let them know you’re there for the movie.

2816 Historic Decatur Rd, San Diego.

www.stonelibertystation.com/movies/.

• 5:00 p.m.: Movie Pavilion opens for you to set up chairs and/or blankets

• 6:00 p.m.: Movie Pavilion bar opens for food & beverage service. Check out our Movie Night Snacks

Summer Movies in the Park: All through the summer. Summer Movies in the Park is a perfect chance to relax and enjoy a safe and special night under the stars. Make sure to arrive early for a good seat! All movies start at dusk (approx. 15 minutes after sunset). Note: Movies are subject to change. This week, the movies you and your kids can enjoy are:

• June 17 – “Beethoven” – PG at University City – Nobel Recreation Center – 8810 Judicial Drive, San Diego, CA 92121

• June 17 – Minions – PG at Fallbrook Community Center – 341 Heald Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028

• June 17 – “Shark Tale” – PG at North Park Recreation Center – 4044 Idaho St, San Diego, CA 92104

• June 17 – “Minions” – PG at Hilton Head County Park – 16005 Hilton Head Road, El Cajon, CA 92019

• June 17 – “Goosebumps” – PG at Flinn Springs County Park – 14787 Old Hwy. 80, El Cajon, CA 92021

• June 18 – “Surf’s Up” – PG at Carmel Valley Recreation Center – 3777 Townsgate Dr, San Diego, CA 92130

• June 18 – “Minions” – PG at Tierrasanta Community Park – 11220 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92124

• June 18 – “Home” – PG at Poway Community Park – 13094 Civic Center Drive, Poway, CA 92064

• June 18 – “The Goonies” – PG at Rancho Buena Vista Ball Fields – 1851 S. Melrose Dr., Vista, CA 92081

www.summermoviesinthepark.com

MUSIC

Coronado Promenade Summer Concert Series: Sunday, June 19 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Sunday concerts in the park are signature elements of the Coronado experience where friendships and family memories are made. This summer’s series promises to be as entertaining, fun and awesome as any in our 45+-year history. This weekend’s performance is by Crown Town.

601 Orange Ave., Coronado.

www.coronadoconcert.com

FOOD

Fashion + Flavors: June 17 & 18 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

This flavorful and fashionable new event brings fun to Old Town with cooking demos by Casa Guadalajara’s Chef José Duran and handmade clothing and jewelry. Musical entertainment will be provided by TINKU, performing over 19 musical rhythms from throughout Latin America on authentic native instruments.

4133 Taylor St. Old Town San Diego

www.bazaardelmundo.com