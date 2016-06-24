Arts and Culture – June 26, 2016

By Geneva Gámez-Vallejo

Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo: Through Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Turning 100 does not come by as easy or as quickly as turning one or ten. That is why this summer, the San Diego Zoo is celebrating its centennial year in a big way, everything from live music to fun activities during Nighttime Zoo, you can bet evenings at the Zoo will be filled with plenty of toe-tapping, body-moving music and a ton of special shows. After all, this isn’t your average zoo, it is the world’s largest.

Entertainment

• Front Street Mariachis: Our talented trio provides a festive musical flair by blending trumpet, strings, and voices. Que fantastico!

• The Chameleons: This brass band changes tunes like its namesake changes colors! From funk to Beach Boys and beyond, their musical stylings (and jokes!) are sure to bring a smile to your face

• Rock and Roar: Rock out to popular songs spanning decades. Don’t be shy, get your groove on and sing along – you know the words!

• Funky Monkeys: These agile and exuberant dancers have some fun and fresh new moves. Their jazzy hip-hop-with-a-twist moves just might work their way into your own dance style!

• Zoo Brew Grooves: An acoustic guitar artist serenades guests with fun, familiar songs – from pop to rock to classics. Enjoy a cup of coffee or other refreshments as you listen

• Ice Age: No Time for Nuts 4-D: Scrat’s back on a hilarious time-travel adventure through history, and you’re coming along for all the 4-D fun!

• Dr. Zoolittle’s Zany Zoo: Dr. Z’s amazing animal puppet “helpers” have their own idea of who’s in charge in this fun and funny new show

• Bouncing Birthday Bash: This party really hits the heights – you won’t believe the amazing acrobatic feats these trampoline artists pull off!

• The Journey: A moving, musical processional of spectacular pageantry puppets honoring the San Diego Zoo’s extraordinary 100-year history and the journey to end extinction

• Rio 4-D: Zoom through the rainforest with Blu and Jewel in this special 4-D version of the popular animated film.

Activities

• Guest artisans: Watch talented artisans as they create beautiful folk crafts

• Zoolahoops: Grab a hula-hoop and join in the fun and games! Our emcees will help you get in the swing of things

• Asian Leopard Keeper Talk: Discover just how cool these cats are, from the keepers that care for them

• Monkey & Otter Keeper Talk: Find out what it’s like to care for these two intelligent, high-energy species

The San Diego Zoo at 2920 Zoo Dr.

www.zoo.sandiegozoo.org

FAIRS & FESTIVALS

Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off: Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The 37th Annual Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off Festival will offer attendees eclectic fun in the sun that’s great for all ages. Join more than 70,000 visitors for tasty festival nosh, art, beachfront entertainment, shopping and, more. The Chili Competition will feature more than two dozen tastings from amateur entrants competing for the titles of Hottest Chili, Judges’ Award and Grand Prize: People’s Choice Award. Attendees of all ages can take part in creating the annual Street Fair Community Mural. Newport Ave. FREE. www.oceanbeachsandiego.com

9th Annual Wine & Music Festival: Friday, June 24 from 6 – 10 p.m.

Start your summer off right! Check out the 9th Annual fundraiser for the Women’s Museum of California, the Wine & Music Festival, formerly the Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate Festival. The event will take place on the grassy North Promenade in front of the Women’s Museum at NTC Liberty Station in Point Loma, San Diego. Also, for the first time, they will be featuring several live bands, playing a wide range of originals to classic favorites. 2730 Historic Decatur Rd. $35 – $75 tickets

www.womensmuseumca.org

SPORTS

San Diego Padres vs. Baltimore Orioles: June 28 & 29

Catch the San Diego Padres take on the Baltimore Orioles at Petco Park! Tuesday, June 28 is Play and Taco Tuesday at the ballpark. Game starts at 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29 the game starts at 12:40 p.m.

Petco Park at 100 Park Blvd.

www.padres.com.

United States Police & Fire Championships

Athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters, and officers from corrections, probation, border protection, immigration and customs from across the country compete in Olympic-style sports in 35 venues throughout the county. The first California Police Olympics were held in San Diego, California in 1967, and were founded by San Diego Police Lieutenant Veon “Duke” Nyhus who recognized the need to promote physical fitness and camaraderie among members of the law enforcement community. This event is free to spectators. For location information visit www.uspfc.org

MARATHONS

2016 San Diego International Triathlon: Sunday, June 25 from 5:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The 34th annual San Diego International Triathlon is competitive and scenic and more than likely to sell out quickly. It is one of the longest standing triathlons in the country and a San Diego favorite. There are two courses to choose from an International course and a Sprint course, whichever you choose you’re guaranteed a great race.

Both races take place at the Spanish landing Park located on Harbor Drive across from the San Diego International Airport. Registration ranges between $130 and $165. www.kozevents.com/triathlons/san_diego_international_triathlon

FOR THE KIDS

ScholarShare’s Toddler Time: FingerPainting Friday Friday, June 24 from 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Celebrate the California outdoors and paint the garden during toddler time at the museum. For kids 4 and under. Free with paid admission. The New Children’s Museum at 200 W. Island Ave. www.thinkplaycreate.org.

Mass Creativity Day: Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This is a free all-day celebration of art and creativity with a new installation “The Wonder Sound” opening in junction with this year’s event. The New Children’s Museum at 200 W. Island Ave.

www.thinkplaycreate.org

MOVIES

Cinema @ The Balboa Showing “Attack of the Killer Tomatoes”: Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m.

A PG 1978 goodie! The musical black horror comedy film directed, produced, edited, scored and co-written by John DeBello and co-writer David Miller, who also starred as the lead role. In this spoof of B movies, a group of scientists band together to save the world from mutated killer tomatoes. $12 General admission.

Balboa Theatre at 868 Fourth Ave.

www.sandiegotheatres.org

Stone Movie Nights: THE GOONIES this Tuesday, June 17 at 5 p.m.

Every Tuesday this summer, bring your lawn chairs and blankets and settle down for a fabulous evening of great beer and great cinema! If you plan on dining at Stone Liberty, it’s recommended you arrive by 5:30 p.m. to set up your spot on the lawn, then going to the host stand to be seated. Be sure to let them know you’re there for the movie. FREE.

2816 Historic Decatur Rd.

www.stonelibertystation.com/movies/.

• 5:00 PM: Movie Pavilion opens for you to set up chairs and/or blankets

• 6:00 PM: Movie Pavilion bar opens for food & beverage service. Check out our Movie Night Snacks

Summer Movies in the Park: All summer long!

Summer Movies in the Park is a perfect chance to relax and enjoy a safe and special night under the stars. Make sure to arrive early for a good seat! All movies start at dusk (approx. 15 minutes after sunset). Note: Movies are subject to change. This week, the movies you and your kids can enjoy are:

• June 24 – Star Wars: The Force Awakens – PG-13

• Oceanside – Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre – 200 N The Strand, Oceanside, CA 92054

• June 24 – Mary Poppins – G

• San Diego Harbor – Waterfront Park – 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101

• June 24 – MAX (2015) – PG

• Scripps Ranch – Scripps Ranch Community Park – 11424 Blue Cypress Drive, San Diego, CA 92114

• June 24 – Star Wars: The Force Awakens – PG-13

• Spring Valley – Spring Valley County Park – 8735 Jamacha Blvd, Spring Valley, CA 91977

• June 24 – The Peanuts Movie – G

• Old Town – Presidio Recreation Center – 2811 Jackson Street, San Diego, CA 92110

• June 25 – E.T. The Extra Terrestrial – PG

• Normal Heights – Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park – 39th and Adams, San Diego, CA 92116

• June 25 – McFarland, USA – PG

• University City – Doyle Recreation Center – 8175 Regents Road, San Diego, CA 92122

MUSIC

CeeLo: Friday, June 24 at 9 p.m.

As an entertainer and businessman with many layers, CeeLo Green cannot be summed up in just one title. He is a five-time Grammy Award Winning singer-songwriter-producer, television personality, actor, entrepreneur, pop culture & fashion icon, and professional lady killer.

$35 General Admission, $62 reserved seating, $110 VIP includes an autographed photo and a meet and greet with the artist. Belly Up Tavern 143 S. Cedros, Suite T, Solana Beach www.bellyup.com

Viva San Diego: Friday, June 24 from 7 – 11:45 p.m.

Enjoy casino games, drink specials, and showgirls! Plus live music with tributes to Elvis and Frank Sinatra! You won’t want to miss the glitz and glamour of Vegas at House of Blues. $15 – $35 admission, House of Blues 1055 Fifth Ave.

www.houseofblues.com

International Summer Organ Festival: Monday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The International Summer Organ Festival features the great Spreckels Organ and guest artists. The City of San Diego and the Spreckels Organ Society sponsor internationally-known organists playing the nation’s largest outdoor pipe organ every Monday in summer. This weekend San Diego Civic Organist Emeritus Robert Plimpton performs with the U.S. Marine Band Southwest. This concert will be preceded by the annual “Bach’s Supper” fundraiser FREE.

1549 El Prado at Balboa Park

www.sprecklesorgan.org.

Coronado Promenade Summer Concert Series: Sunday, June 29 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Sunday concerts in the park are signature elements of the Coronado experience, and where friendships and family memories are made. This summer’s series promises to be as entertaining, fun, and awesome as any in our 45+-year history. This weekend’s performance is by Carter Winter. FREE.

601 Orange Ave., Coronado.

www.coronadoconcert.com