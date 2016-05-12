Arts and Culture – May 13, 2016

By Geneva Gámez-Vallejo

It’s a Centennial Celebration!

San Diego Zoo Centennial Celebration: Saturday, May 14 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

There is a big celebration happening in San Diego and that is because the World’s Largest Zoo is turning 100! Join in on the celebration at Balboa Park where the whole community can celebrate the special occasion. The event is free to everyone – with music, food, crafts, performers, dancers, our animal ambassadors, and some very special guests. There are BIG surprises in store, so mark your calendar for this centennial party.

Other Centennial Highlights Taking Place at the San Diego Zoo This Year:

Wegeforth Bowl

During 2016, the history of the San Diego Zoo is part of the daily Centennial Show at Wegeforth Bowl. It opens with a film sharing 10 reasons to celebrate the San Diego Zoo’s 100th birthday – including our amazing animal collection and world-class Safari Park – leading into an exciting new animal show that incorporates special video clips and features some of the Zoo’s most beloved animal ambassadors.

Centennial Plaza and San Diego Zoo History Mural

After the show at Wegeforth Bowl, a new costumed character experience designed especially for children features performances on a gigantic birthday cake stage in Centennial Plaza. Characters include Dr. Harry Lion, Bamboo Panda, Churchill P. Bear, Matilda Koala, and Sydney Koala. Kids join in a rousing chorus of “You Belong in the Zoo” and have the chance to dance with the characters. Then take a stroll down memory lane with the San Diego Zoo History Mural: a 75-foot-long graphic art installation located next to the birthday cake stage, which features historical photos from the San Diego Zoo archives with descriptive captions of 10 extraordinary decades.

Centennial Theater and Guided Bus Tour

For our 100th birthday, the San Diego Zoo has opened the Centennial Theater at the bus depot. Before boarding a double-decker tour bus, groups of guests enter a standing theater and are treated to a beautiful short film about one of San Diego Zoo Global’s many conservation field projects. The 40-minute guided bus tour then shares details about the Zoo’s history, and efforts underway to end extinction by saving one species at a time. The Guided Bus Tour is included in the 1-Day Pass admission price. A Spanish version of the bus tour is offered Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00 p.m.

At the Spreckels Organ Pavilion. www.sandiegozoo100.org

Top Gun Day at The Del: Saturday, May 14 from 7:30 a.m – 11 p.m.

“Top Gun,” the classic ‘80s film was filmed in sunny San Diego and the Del will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the movie with a fun tribute day in honor of our naval aviation neighbors. The day will consist of celebrated elements across the property with a charitable component, with a screening of the film on The Del’s Windsor Lawn with a Q&A opportunity with some of the film’s pilots before the movie. Check the website for the day’s activities and prices at www.hoteldel.com/events/top-gun-day 1500 Orange Ave. Coronado, CA 92118

FOR THE KIDS

Toddler Time: 123 Español! Friday, May 13 from 9 – 11 a.m.

Calling all toddlers under four to the tot-time at The New Children’s Museum for two hours of Spanish speaking, singing and sharing. Uno, dos, tres…see you there! Free with $12 museum admission.

200 W Island Ave. www.thinkplaycreate.org

KPBS Kids Workshop Presents: Sid The Science Kid: Saturday, May 14 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

A special KPBS Kids event is underway at the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum. There will be two workshops featuring hands-on science literacy activities specifically for children 3 years and older. Sid The Science Kid will make a special appearance! Children under a year enter free/ members free/ children over a year and adults $6.

320 North Broadway Escondido http://sdcdm.org/kpbs-kids-workshops

Space Day Celebration: Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The San Diego Air & Space Museum will host its 13th Annual Space Day celebration! Space Day will feature demonstrations, giveaways, and hands-on activities with local and national space experts. Activites include: Touch a Meteorite/ Build & Fly a Paper Rocket/ Talk to Space Experts/ Design Your own Space Patch/ Invited Guest Astronaut/ Free Posters

The best part, children 17 and under are free with a paid adult admission.

Discounts on general adult admission are available on the event site. The

Museum’s Space Galleries are open for viewing throughout the event, including a

flown Apollo spacecraft, moon rocks, and space suits! 2001 Pan American Plaza

www.sandiegoairandspace.org

MARATHONS

Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk: Sunday, May 15

Celebrating 30 years of supporting our Military and their Families! This annual Navy-hosted event includes the public in raising money for the Navy’s Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) programs. MWR provides Quality of Life programs for our 500,000+ active duty and retired military, reservists, their family members and civilian employees who make up our San Diego Military Family. This unique 4-mile run/walk has a one of a kind spectacular panoramic view as participants make their way to Coronado’s beautiful Tidelands Park from downtown San Diego over the Coronado Bay Bridge. During the finish line celebration, runners receive a special Finisher’s Medal and event shirt to commemorate our 30th year, plus complimentary transportation back to downtown. Starting line is at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. $21 -$215 cost. www.navylifesw.com

FESTIVALS

Annual Ocean Beach Kite Festival: Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

This is the oldest children’s kite festival in the United States. There will be kite building and decorating, prizes, professional kite fliers and amazing kite demonstrations and games, crafters, community organizations, gourmet food, carnival activities and live music. FREE. At Dusty Rhodes Park on Sunset Cliffs Blvd. www.oceanbeachkiwanis.org

Escondido Grand Avenue Festival: Sunday, May 15 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Since 1989, the Escondido Street Faire has brought live entertainment, over 500 vendors, children’s rides and activities, and food from around the world to the downtown tree-lined streets of Escondido. Covering seven blocks along historic Grand Avenue, the Escondido Street Fair is the second largest single-day fair in California. Come and enjoy this family friendly event which only takes place twice a year in May and October. FREE. W Grand Ave & S Orange St. Escondido.

http://www.kennedyfaires.com/escondido

ART AND CULTURE

Fashion Week San Diego Spring Showcase: Thursday, May 14 at 6 p.m.

Fashion Week San Diego® returns to the stunning, Harrah’s Resort Southern California, hosting its 3rd annual Spring Showcase on May 14th, 2016. Come meet the 26 Designers, and experience an exclusive sneak peek of their #FWSD16 collections. Spring Showcase attendees will enjoy a runway show, shopping, performances and giveaways. For every ticket sold, FWSD will donate 50% to FAB Authority – a local nonprofit that supports creative business entrepreneurs right here in San Diego. $10

4411 Morena Boulevard, Suite 240 www.fashionweeksd.com

Downtown at Sundown: Thursday, May 19 from 5 p.m.

Visual and performing arts converge at MCASD Downtown’s after-hours. Enjoy free Museum admission, exhibition tours, music by The Roots Factory Art Collective, free entry at SDSU Downtown Gallery, drink specials at Stone Brewing Company and The Flight Path Wine Bar & Bistro, The Book Truck, a food truck, and much more. Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (downtown location) 1001 Kettner Blvd at Broadway. FREE. www.mcasd.org

SPORTS

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: May 17 – 19

Don’t miss the Padres against the Giants from Tuesday – Thursday! Promos: Tuesday is Biotech All-Stars and Taco Tuesday with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday’s first pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Thursday is Class of 2016 Night with a college night promotion and first pitch at 6:10 p.m. www.padres.com

COMEDY

Loni Love: May 12 -14 at 7:30 p.m.

Loni Love is one of the busiest women in comedy as co-host of the new FOX daytime talk show “The Real.” She is one of the most in-demand stand-up comedians in the country and is a regular Guest DJ on The Ellen Show. $20

818 B 6th Ave. www.americancomedyco.com