Arts and Culture – May 27, 2016

Stone Movie Nights

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to Liberty Station every Tuesday this summer and settle down for a fabulous evening of great beer and cinema! If you plan on dining at Stone Liberty, it is recommended you arrive by 5:30 p.m. to set up your spot on the lawn, then going to the host stand to be seated. Be sure to let them know you’re there for the movie. FREE. 2816 Historic Decatur Rd. www.stonelibertystation.com/movies/.

• 5:00 PM: Movie Pavilion opens for you to set up chairs and/or blankets

• 6:00 PM: Movie Pavilion bar opens for food & beverage service. Check out our Movie Night Snacks

Summer Movies in the Park: All through the summer. Summer Movies in the Park is a perfect chance to relax and enjoy a safe and special night under the stars. Make sure to arrive early for a good seat! All movies start at dusk (approx. 15 minutes after sunset). Note: Movies are subject to change. This week, the movies you and your kids can enjoy are:

• May 27 – Aladdin – G at San Diego Harbor – Waterfront Park – 1600 Pacific Highway

• May 28 – Inside Out – PG at Ramona – Dos Picos County Park – 17953 Dos Picos Park Road, Ramona, CA 92065

www.summermoviesinthepark.com

SPORTS

2016 Mexican National Team U.S. Tour: Wednesday, June 1 at 7 p.m.

Copa America defending champion Chile will face Mexico in the upcoming Mexican National Team U.S. Tour game. The game will be key for both teams as it will take place during the FIFA window before the start of the historic Copa America Centenario, being played across the United States during the month of June. Mexico and Chile are expected to field the same full squads of stars that will take the pitch during the tournament. Chile, nine-time participants in the FIFA World Cup – including Brazil 2014, boasts stars such as FC Barcelona goalkeeper and national team captain Claudio Bravo, Arsenal forward Alexis Sánchez and Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal. Tickets range from $30 – $225. Qualcomm Stadium at 9449 Friars Road.

San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners: June 1 & 2 The San Diego Padres take on the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. Wednesday, June 1 is Comunidad Award & Roberto Clemente Day with

First Pitch at 7:10 p.m./ Thursday, June 2 is Dag Days of Summer & Italian Heritage Night and College Night with First Pitch at 6:10 p.m. Petco Park 100 Park Blvd. www.padres.com

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

House of Pacific Relations’ Ethnic Food Fair: Sunday, May 29 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

It’s the annual celebration of food from around the world at Balboa Park’s House of Hospitality! Sample the culinary treats of 33 different cultures and witness performances in native costumes.

Event features musical and dance performances on the HPR stage. FREE (Nominal charge for food). 2191 W Pan American Rd.

Vista Strawberry Festival: Sunday, May 29 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Vista Strawberry Festival is the only festival in San Diego County that celebrates all the joys and pleasure of the the juicy red fruit, the Strawberry! Here’s an interesting fact, did you know that Vista was once the “Strawberry Capital of the World”? That’s right! The city actually still boasts many strawberry fields so enjoy this great celebration of the ‘berry with over 300 vendors, athletic competition, pie eating, costumes, beauty, carnival rides, music, food, and much more together in Historic Downtown Vista. There will also be a Strawberry Run! The run includes the elite runner, the run-walker, kids and starts with a 10k and a 5k Historic Downtown Vista, runs through Vista’s Kite Sculptures, and ends at the Vista Strawberry Festival. All runners receive a performance t-shirt, a custom medal, a goodie bag, fresh fruit at the finish line and, for those runners 21 and over, a free beer in our beer garden! We have CASH prizes for our 3 fastest male and female runners for the 10k and 5k (1st – $1,000 [10k]; $500 [5k], 2nd – $200 [both races], 3rd – $100 [both races]). For kids 12 and younger, there is a 1-mile run. For kids 5 and younger, there is a 1/4 mile dash. Fun for the whole family. The 10k starts at 6:45 AM. FREE. 127 Main St., Vista www.vistastrawberryfest.com

Balboa Park Garden Party: Saturday, May 28 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Balboa Park Garden Party will feature garden talks and tours, special horticulture discussions, a butterfly release in Zoro Gardens, food trucks and a wide variety of activities for the whole family. There will also be a Kid’s Floral Wagon Parade, where children, families, and community groups are welcome to decorate a wagon in a floral theme to be pulled from Spanish Village to the Plaza De Panama. FREE. House of Hospitality. www.balboapark.org/garden-party

CONCERTS

Coronado Promenade Summer Concert Series: Sunday, May 29 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Sunday concerts in the park are signature elements of the Coronado experience where friendships and family memories are made. This summer’s series promises to be as entertaining, fun and awesome as any in our 45+-year history. This weekend’s performance is by Coronado Community Concert Band. FREE. 601 Orange Ave., Coronado. www.coronadoconcert.com

First Wednesdays: Debora Galan & Silk: Wednesday, June 1 at 7 p.m.

A native of Spain, Debora Galan inherited her love of music and singing from her grandfather and mother who both sang and performed flamenco. In addition to her solo career, Debora performs jazz, R&B, and more with her band Silk. Her smooth, heartfelt, and soulful vocals continue to stir the hearts of her audiences to feel the love vibrated through her music. General Admission is FREE, reserved seating is $12. 340 N Escondido Blvd. www.artcenter.org