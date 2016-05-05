Arts and Culture – May 6, 2016

By Geneva Gámez-Vallejo

Horton Plaza Park Grand Opening Weekend: Friday, May 6 – Sunday, May 8

It is Downtown’s newest gathering spot: Horton Plaza Park! Join in on the celebration with the whole family. Below is a timeline of activities for each day:

Friday, 6 May

11:00 a.m. – Art & Coloring

12:00 p.m. – Park Unplugged

12:00 p.m. – Plaza Play

2:30 p.m. – Park Unplugged

6:30 p.m. – Sound Off Yoga

Saturday, 7 May

11:00 a.m. – Art & Coloring

12:00 p.m. – Park Unplugged

12:00 p.m. – Plaza Play

2:30 p.m. – Park Unplugged

5:00 p.m. – Park Unplugged

7:00 p.m. – Sound Off Silent Disco

Sunday, 8 May

11:00 p.m. – Art & Coloring

11:30 p.m. – Mother’s Day Flower Giveaway

12:00 p.m. – Park Unplugged

12:00 p.m. – Plaza Play

2:30 p.m. – Park Unplugged

900 4th Avenue San Diego, CA 92101. FREE. www.hortonplazapark.com

FESTIVALS

Old Town Fiesta Cinco de Mayo: Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. & Sunday, May 8 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Old town will be transformed into the largest Cinco de Mayo celebration north of the border, filled with mariachis, food and much more! The 33rd Annual Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo will offer activities for all ages, four stages with live entertainment, over 40 bands, including vibrant, traditional ballet folklorico performances, and Low Rider Lane. It’s all happening at 4002 Wallace St. in Old Town San Diego. www.cincodemayooldtown.com

Asian Cultural Festival of San Diego: Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Mira Mesa Community Park will become home to the Asian Cultural Festival where you can expect martial arts, ethnic dances, cultural exhibitions, entertainment, games, and of course, food! Bring the whole family, heck, bring your pets too! They’re all welcome and admission is FREE. 8575 New Salem St. San Diego, CA 921126. www.asianculturalfestivalsd.com

Chocolate Festival: Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Spend the Saturday before Mother’s Day at San Diego Botanic Garden’s famous Chocolate Festival. Enjoy dozens of delectable chocolate tastings, demonstrations, a chocolate fountain, and more. This family-friendly event also features lots of children’s activities and a variety of Mother’s Day gifts. Tasting tickets will be sold on-site. 230 Quail Gardens Dr. Encinitas, CA 92024. www.sdbgarden.org

SPORTS

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets: Friday, May 6 – Sunday, May 8 The Big Apple meets America’s Finest City, don’t miss the Padres taking on the NY Mets this weekend at Petco Park. Promos: Friday is Nurses Night, Teacher Appreciation Night, University of San Diego Night, and Wine Fest with First Pitch at 7:40 p.m.

Saturday is Faith & Family Night, & Boy Scout Night, get a Padres Hoodie, First Pitch at 5:40 p.m.

Sunday is Compadres Kids Run the Bases, Compadres Kids Sunday Signing, Military Appreciation Day, Mother’s Day, KidsFest with First Pitch at 1:40 p.m. Petco Park at 100 Park Blvd. www.padres.com

ART

Art of Fashion: Costume and Culture: Saturday, May 7 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Six graduate designers at UCLA’s The David C. Copley Center for the Study of Costume Design were challenged to design and create a costume inspired by the Timken painting, Madonna and Child by di Buonaccorso and which have been on display since April 19 and will culminate on this night with a named winner. Art of Fashion: Costume and Culture is a night to remember as it marries the prestigious Old Masters of the Timken with the creativity of contemporary student designers.

Tickets are $150 – $2,000. Timken Museum at 1500 El Prado Balboa Park. www.timkenmuseum.org

FOR THE KIDS

Tot Time: Friday, May 6 from 10 – 11 a.m.

The ScholarShare’s Toddler Time at the New Children’s Museum will be about nutrition. Parents, discover healthful food choices for your toddler from certified nutritionists with Child Development Associates. Following the presentation and demonstration, let your little one taste a creative and healthful snack! 200 W Island Ave. FREE with PAID Admission of $12. www.thinkplaycreate.org

MARATHONS

San Diego Mother’s Day Run: Sunday, May 8

The Fourth Annual Mother’s Day Run is happening on Sunday, benefiting the San Diego Rescue Mission. Whether it’s a 5K or 10K, this is a fun and healthy way to kick-off Mother’s Day for the whole family. Treat Mom to a morning of exercise and beautiful views at De Anza Cove in Mission Bay. This run is great for anyone – from elite runners to casual walkers with a Kids’ 100 meters dash! Tickets are $35 – $45. www.sdmothersdayrun.com at 3000 N. Mission Bay Dr.

MUSIC

Rihanna: Monday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. Bad girl Riri performs her rescheduled tour concert date at SDSU’s Viejas Arena. For ticket information visit www.ticketmaster.com

LOOKING AHEAD

Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk: May 15

This annual Navy-hosted event includes the public in raising money for the Navy’s Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) programs. www.navylifesw.com. Tickets start at $21.

Escondido Grand Avenue Festival: May 15 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Covering seven blocks along historic Grand Avenue, the Escondido Street Fair is the second largest single-day fair in California and happens only in May and October. www.kennedyfaires.com

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: May 17 -19 Don’t miss the San Diego Padres in their home opener series taking on the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. www.padres.com

2016 San Diego County Fair: June 3 – July 4 “Mad About the Fair,” a weird, wacky, and whimsical celebration of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” is this year’s fair theme, so get ready! www.sdfair.com