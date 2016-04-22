ARTS & CULTURE – April 22, 2016

By Geneva Gámez-Vallejo

“Empowering Our Youth, Ensuring Our Traditions Live On” is the theme for the 46th Chicano Park Day Celebration to be held on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at historic Chicano Park, located in Barrio Logan and under the Coronado Bridge. The event draws hundreds of community residents, visitors, leaders and activists to celebrate Chicano culture, which has been present at the park for decades, and was key to establishing the park.

Chicano Park is a symbol of strength and unity for the San Diego Chicano community; from its murals depicting the heritage of many, to the celebration of victories and struggles that have forged our communities. Come celebrate 46 years of resistance and empowerment in the community!

The park has received international recognition as a major public art site for its commanding mural paintings of the past and present struggle of Mexican and Chicano history. Chicano Park has been listed on the California Register of Historical Resources since 1997 and on the National Register of Historic Place on January 2013. Visitors to Chicano Park Day will experience traditional music and dance, including one of the most beautiful performances of Aztec Indigenous dance, coordinated by Danza Azteca Calpulli Mexihca. The event will include performances by Ballet Folklórico Libertad, Ballet Folklórico Yaqui, Mujeres en Resistencia, FAMA: Folklórico & Mariachi Association, USD, Mariachi Imperial de San Diego, La Rondalla Amerindia de Aztlan, Steeltoe, Pleazure Band, Grupo Tierra Chicano, 2MX2, Goma Sound, Generations Blvd Band, Chocolate Revolution, Almas Fronterizas, and Maiz. There will also be speakers representing the Chicano Park Steering Committee, Brown Berets de Aztlán, Amigos Car Club, and Via International.

Public Transportation: Bus route 11, Blue Line Trolley to the Barrio Logan station or Orange Line to 25th and Commercial. For alternate routes, check out www.sdmts.com/Tripplanner.asp Note: No pets other than service dogs are allowed and there is absolutely no alcohol on premise. FREE to all ages. Logan Ave and Cesar E. Chavez Parkway www.chicano-park.com

MUSEUMS

Free Third Thursday at MCASD: Thursday, April 21 from 5 – 7 p.m.

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego opens its doors every third Thursday of the month to anyone who’d like to enjoy art free of charge and even take on a gallery tour beginning at 5:30 p.m. Both museum locations are free to visitors during these hours. For more information and museum locations visit www.mcasd.org

Fly Your Ride Flying Car Competition: Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. – 3p.m.

San Diego County middle and high school students have been designing, building, and testing their flying cars for months! Will their vehicles make it over an ever-increasing gap?! Find out this weekend! High school finals will start at 9:00 a.m. and middle school finals will start at noon. San Diego Air and Space Museum 2001 Pan American Plaza in Balboa Park. Museum admission fee. www.sandiegoairandspace.org

COMEDY & THEATRE

Rex Navarrete: April 21 – 23

Currently traveling on his one-man show tour, Rex is the first comedian to introduce Stand-up and Sitcom for broadcasting in Asia with his “Rex In The City” making its debut on MTV Philippines airwaves. He has recorded DVDs and CDs that have made thousands laugh at his jokes and be stoked by his talent. Don’t miss him at the American Comedy Co. $18 admission. 818 B 6th Ave. San Diego. www.americancomedyco.com

Happy Birthday Mr. Shakespeare: Saturday, April 23 from 10 AM – 1 PM

Celebrate the birthday of The Old Globe’s resident playwright William Shakespeare! The doors to the theatre will be wide open for literary-enthusiasts to explore. There’ll be Shakespeare-themed games and activities in the garden. It’ll be a festive day suitable for the whole family. PSSSssst: Don’t forget to stick around for some cake and to unwrap Shakespeare’s Birthday present! The Old Globe Theatre 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park. FREE for all ages. www.theoldglobe.org

SPORTS

San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals: April 22 -24 at Petco Park. Catch the San Diego Padres take on the St. Louis Cardinals. www.padres.com

• Friday, April 22 EARTH DAY First Pitch at 7:40 p.m. Promo – BeerFest

• Saturday, April 23 First Pitch at 5:40 p.m. promo – Tyson Ross Jersey Shirt

• Sunday, April 24 SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY DAY First Pitch at 1:40 p.m. Promo – Compadres Kids Run the Bases, Compadres Kids Sunday Signings, Military Salute – Welcome USS Theodore Roosevelt, Padres Pet Calendar Giveaway, Youth Baseball Day, Youth Baseball Equipment Drive, KidsFest

FAIRS & FESTIVALS

Encinitas April Street Fair: April 23 & 24 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Enjoy over 450 unique food, arts and crafts vendors plus four entertainment stages, children’s rides, Dog Zone, Kids Zone, Bike Valets, and a Beer Garden! Take advantage of free family fun, entertainment, a National Award Winning Main Street and a traditional So-Cal beach town. Go for the sun, stay for the moonlight. South Coast Hwy 101 between D and J Streets, Encinitas, CA 92024. www.encinitas101.com

Earth Day on the Bay: Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The second annual event, Earth Day on the Bay, invites you to celebrate the waters of Planet Earth, and the relationship to those waters as users and stewards. The Maritime Museum believes that, at a time of particularly heightened concern regarding the effect of human activity on the earth’s environment, it will be important to make this event as accessible as possible, so it is FREE! Opportunities to go on a bay cruise or sailing adventure with a naturalist aboard will be available for a nominal charge. The physical footprint of Earth Day on the Bay will encompass the Museum itself and a portion of the street directly in front of the Museum. The centerpiece exhibits at the heart of the event will be Fragile Waters (as described below); and the Wyland Foundation’s Wyland Clean Water Mobile Learning Experience, which provides an opportunity to increase visitors’ knowledge of the function of watersheds and a broader understanding of the impact that communities have on these systems and our ocean through an exhibit that is contained within a specially designed truck trailer. 1492 N. Harbor Dr. www.sdmaritime.org

MUSIC

Adams Avenue Unplugged: April 20 – May 1

Expect live music along a two-mile stretch of Adams Avenue, from University Heights on the West through Normal Heights, and into parts of Kensington to the East. 150 live musical performances staged inside restaurants, bars, coffee houses and galleries lining the neighborhood to be exact. Music will be according to each venue and its ambiance and is scheduled from noon to 10 PM on Saturday, April 30th, and noon to 7 PM on Sunday, May 1st. Note: Parking is limited to residential neighborhood streets and can get quite congested. MTS bus routes 2 & 11 will service the neighborhoods. Make sure to wear comfortable walking shoes and plan on getting your exercise by exploring all the avenue has to offer. FREE. www.adamsavenuebusiness.com

Ellie Goulding: Saturday, April 23 5:45 p.m.

Elena Jane “Ellie” Goulding is an English singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Her career began when she met record producers Starsmith and Frankmusik, and she was later spotted by Jamie Lillywhite, who later became her manager and A&R. After signing to Polydor Records in July 2009, Goulding released her debut extended play, An Introduction to Ellie Goulding, later that year. Tickets $29.95 – $69.95 at Viejas Arena 5500 Canyon Crest Dr. San Diego State University www.sdsu.edu

LOOKING AHEAD

Art Alive: April 29 – May 1

The San Diego Museum of Art will once again celebrate Spring with the blooming beauty of spectacular floral arrangements presented in the embodiment of performers. Admission $5 – $20/ Members Free. www.sdmart.org

Mission Federal ArtWalk: April 30 – May 1

The 32nd Annual celebration of the arts in San Diego returns to Little Italy with more than 300 fine artists and artwork all for the family to enjoy for FREE. Info at info@artwalksandiego.org

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: May 2 – 4 at Petco Park

for schedule information visit www.padres.com

Mariachi “El Bronx”: May 5 $25 at Belly Up Tavern

For ticket information visit www.bellyup.com