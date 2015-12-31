Arts+ Culture, ¡Diversión!

By Geneva Gámez-Vallejo



MUSIC

Spreckels Organ New Year’s Day Concert: Friday, Jan. 1 from 2 -3 PM A San Diego favorite, celebrate the new year during this amazing concert. Donations are accepted to support services for active duty military and veterans. 1549 El Prado, Balboa Park.

Besos de Coco: Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 7 PM Join Tap-dancer Claudia Gomez Vorce, double-bassist Evona Wascinski, and classical guitarist/vocalist Lorraine Castellanos of Besos de Coco in a stunning performance during First Wednesdays at the Escondido Art Center. Enjoy the trio’s passionately fresh sound that maintains its roots in the romantic music of the old-world Mediterranean, Latin American, and Jazz traditions. 340 N Escondido Blvd Escondido. www.artcenter.org FREE with seated tickets sold at $12.

soundON Festival of Modern Music: Thursday, Jan.7 Replete with evocative and powerful imagery, classic Jewish and Christian apocalypses (the most well-known being the first century Apocalypse of John or Book of Revelation) portray an imminent end of history, and are characterized by descriptions of a supernatural world and the fate of the dead. Yet many were written to comfort and encourage a people in crisis, and thus in a sense are documents of hope, pointing to an ultimate transfiguration of existence. The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, together with San Diego New Music, presents the soundON Festival of Modern Music, annually in January. The soundON Festival of Modern Music brings together an international roster of composers and performers to present a four-day exploration of contemporary chamber music. Featuring performances by NOISE and Affiliated Artists, the multi-day festival format allows us to present unconventional works in an informal and enjoyable setting. www.ljathenaeum.org Tickets range $10 -$20 and the Festival Pass $25 -$70.

ART EXHIBITIONS

Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle: Juggernaut: Friday, Jan. 1 from 11 AM -5 PM Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle’s work utilizes natural forms such as clouds, icebergs, and DNA as metaphors to interrogate social issues. Often using video and sculpture, Manglano-Ovalle’s work connects politics and culture by representing the underlying forces of human interaction and intervention. His video installation, Juggernaut, was filmed in El Vizcaíno Biosphere Reserve in Baja California, the largest protected area in Mexico. While El Vizcaíno is perhaps best known as the mating site for gray whales at the beginning of each year, Manglano-Ovalle turns his attention away from the beauty of the natural landscape. Instead, the artist focuses on the industrial activity that surrounds the region. As the video pans across the expanse of salt mines, Manglano-Ovalle highlights the complicated relationship between society and the natural environment. Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (Downtown location) 1001 Kettner Blvd. www.mcasd.org

Frank Lloyd Wright: Friday, Jan. 1 from 12 to 4 p.m. This extensive exhibition frames the remarkably rich portfolio of work with architectural drawings, photographs, and ephemera, and demonstrates the power of Wright’s influence. The exhibition will display, for the first time in San Diego, Frank Lloyd Wright’s unbuilt designs for the region. Wisteria Cottage 780 Prospect St. La Jolla

FOOD

Little Italy Food and History Tour: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 10 AM Hurry and reserve your spot to this fun tour asap, as reservations are required and it will more than likely fill up quick. Get a unique behind the scenes tour of Little Italy’s history from 1871 to today and enjoy a Sicilian pastry, pizza, pasta and drink. Online reservations required. At Cafe Zucchero 1731 India St. Little Italy

KIDS

Pajama Jam: New Year’s Family Night Out: Saturday, Jan. 2 from 5:30 -8:30 PM Jump into your jammies and join other families for a delicious dinner at the New Children’s Museum, where there will also be New Year’s themed art activities, games, music, entertainment and their famous countdown balloon drop. Adults will enjoy one drink token with ticket and the chance to win amazing prizes in an opportunity drawing. What a fun way to start off 2016 with your little one! 200 W Island Ave www.thinkplaycreate.org $15 -$35

PETS

Vaccination Clinic: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 10 AM Have your dog vaccinated by a professional and local veterinarian. There is no exam fee and dog licenses for the cities of Vista and Oceanside are available for purchase. You are asked to take your dog/s on a leash and cat/s inside a cat carrier (one cat per carrier). Collars and ID tags on your pets are recommended. Weather permitting, your pets are welcome to remain inside your car until your turn in line. San Diego Humane Society 572 Airport Road Oceanside, CA 92058 $6 for Rabies; $10 for Distemper Combo Vaccinations (DHPP and FVRCP), $10 microchips.

Looking Ahead

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers: Saturday, Jan. 9 at 9 PM Tommy Castro is an American blues, R&B and rock guitarist and singer whose music has taken him from local stages to national and international touring. His popularity was marked by his winning of the 2008 Blues Music Award for Entertainer of the Year. Ripping through gritty blues songs like The Devil You Know, Tommy Castro and The Painkillers is sure to fulfill your blues fix. www.bellyup.com

Poway Winter Festival: Friday, Jan. 8 – Sat., Jan. 9 from 3:30 -8:30 PM Experience the magic and charm of winter like never before! Poway’s Winter Festival will be held on Friday, January 8 from 5:00 to 9:00 PM and Saturday, January 9 from 3:30 to 8:30 PM at Poway Community Park. Feel snow between your fingers while sledding down the snow hill; smell roasting marshmallows as you devour delicious s’mores; experience the wind in your hair skating around the synthetic ice rink; and peruse a variety of vendors and their sensational products. Lights will twinkle, as music sets the tone and laughter fills the air. The Winter Festival brings to life all of the charm and entertainment of a cold-mountain town, set right in Poway. 13094 Civic Center Drive Poway, CA 92064 www.poway.org FREE.