This column will be dedicated each week to covering the happenings out around town, from behind-the-scenes deals and political campaigns, to the movements of our movers and shakers.

Everyday, members of our community launch exciting new companies, take great new jobs, or tackle the tough issues we face. Too often we don’t provide enough support or coverage to highlight those successes. We will. And other times, though, we don’t hold people accountable when they fail to live up to the responsibilities we entrust them with. We will.

Every step we take individually can move us all forward. Or back. We all stand on the shoulders of previous generations who fought for us when it wasn’t easy or even accepted to do so, and we have a duty to continue moving our community forward every day.

For the first time in 39 years, the Muñoz Family can take a step back from this newspaper. After over 2,000 weekly editions, this newspaper has now passed to a new generation; not all journalists, but each one dedicated to reaching out to the community and raising civic engagement.

La Prensa San Diego has been making waves for over 39 years, and it won’t stop now. But waves are not always bad; waves move large objects, carve new paths, and clear new shores. Waves carry us toward a new dawn. Today is that new day.



