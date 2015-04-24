¡ASK A MEXICAN!

By Gustavo Arellano

Dear Mexican: Why do Mexican men have thicker hair than Caucasian men? Because I’ve seen more Mexican men with thicker hair and a lot more of it that Caucasian men. Why? Is it because it runs in the genes? (I am only asking about hair on the head not body hair).

Frankie

Dear Gabacho: It’s ALWAYS about the genes for Mexicans, whether it’s our love of tortillas and tamales (indigenous ancestors), beer (Germans), or frizzy hair (the negritos in our family tree that no one ever acknowledges even though your brother was born with a Jheri curl that made Lionel Richie’s mane seem as florid as a high and tight). The same influence applies male-pattern baldness. Scientific consensus that Native Americans are the least-affected ethnic group on Earth when it comes to being pelones is so prevalent that you can find it repeated without citing any study in multiple medical dictionaries. The Mexican couldn’t find any study specifically focusing on Mexicans, but don’t forget that a bunch of us have sangre india in our veins. As for those of us who are getting calvos? As a sweatshirt that my mami once bought at the swap meet and used to wear before realizing what it meant, I don’t have a bald spot: it’s a solar panel for a sex machine!

I’m from a Hispanic heritage, and long bloodline of Hispanics who came to this continent in the 1600s. Having researched my roots, I discovered that the Spaniards are of Germanic roots, and the migration to the Americas and interbreeding soon created the mestizo, with other bloodlines and heritages. The generalization of terms used to describe a Hispanic were, for centuries, labeled as “white,” and to make my point clearer, there was no such race as brown. In all of the documents that our forefathers filled out, there were lists of the races, which included white, red, black, yellow, or red. There was never an option for brown.

Then the question of nationality came: listed as Anglo, Hispanic, Middle Eastern, Mexican-American, African-American, Oriental, Pacific Islander, or other. This is where my soapbox becomes a podium. Mexicans are white. You hear on all the polls on TV that the whites voted this way, and the Hispanics voted that way! I cannot stand to hear that all the people in attendance at a particular school were 20 percent white, and 60 percent Hispanic! They are all the same people! Hispanics are white! There is the bigger issue that I touched base on earlier in this story: that point is that either Anglo, and Hispanics are in the same race. It’s their nationality that makes them two separate entities. Thank you for listening, and hopefully some clarity will come of the misnomer that Hispanics are a separate race than the Anglo, when we were both white all along!

Manito Manuel

Dear Wab: Repeat after me: Brown is beautiful. Brown is beautiful. Brown is beautiful. Brown is beautiful. Brown is beautiful. Brown is beautiful. Brown is beautiful. Brown is beautiful. Brown is beautiful. Brown is beautiful. Brown is beautiful. Brown is beautiful. Now, go repeat that to all your Hispano friends in New Mexico who insist their ancestors never got it on with a mestizo, and tell them que se vayan a la chingada with their claims of pure bloodlines—or, better yet, go hang with Hitler.

Ask the Mexican at themexican@askamexican.net, be his fan on Facebook, follow him on Twitter @gustavoarellano or follow him on Instagram @gustavo_arellano!