¡ASK A MEXICAN!

Dear Mexican: Why do white people love Marco Rubio and cry at his speeches? Rubio was in my town selling his vision for America mierda to his gabacho constituency, and they drank it up like Tía’s fresh jamaica. They laughed, they cried, they wondered why we Mexicans can’t get behind the Great Brown Hope. Do we know Rubio even talks to the kitchen help and wait staff when he’s finished talking at banquets? “Oh, my God! He’s so inspiring!” FUCK THAT.

Dear Pocho: The great thing about your pregunta was that you attached a tweet of some PR hack essentially ejaculating while tweeting that Rubio was “speaking to Spanish-speaking employees post-fundraiser.” Hell, Democratic politicians in the Southwest have given shout-outs to the help during their speeches for years now, but you don’t see Dems freaking out about it, mostly because they realized Mexicans were humans long ago. I won’t elaborate too much on why Mexicans don’t like Rubio here—go find my columna in the Guardian from last month for a more thorough explanation; the Mexican promises that essay WON’T give you a pain in the gulliver—but why gabachos like Rubio is easy: they think he’s their brown bullet to make more Mexicans conservatives. The more interesting trend I find is what you pointed out: how gabachos try to shame Mexicans into liking Rubio, just like they’ve used Clarence Thomas and Ben Carson into claiming liberal African-American voters who don’t appreciate them are traitors to the Race. Only in America do gabachos have the audacity to tell minorities they’re not minority enough because they don’t embrace a token—and if you don’t believe me, witness the campaign to make Carlos Mencia a likeable person.

Hello, Mexican! My wife and I are gabachos living in a 99% Hispanic neighborhood. We are very tolerant folks and actually chose where we live because of its diversity (lots of people of every type—long story). Unfortunately, our immediate neighbors are putting us in an awkward situation. One neighbor has four pit bulls tethered in his back yard and they bark loudly ALL THE TIME (whether he is home or not). They never go inside his home; just stay outside and bark. The other neighbor has a boomin’ system in his car and loves to sit in his driveway at he end of his day and clean the car while BLASTING gangsta rap (I’m not kidding; this rattles the dishes in our cabinets!). Normally this wouldn’t be a problem, but we work out of our house and the incessant noise greatly affects our ability to converse with clients over the phone.

I’m totally understanding of the need to be loud every now and again, but not so much when it comes to blatant disregard for neighbors. Do you have any suggestions for addressing the problem without my being shot by gangsta-man or alienating my pit bull-loving neighbor? I want to avoid having them see this as a white-on-brown thing; it’s more of a “I live right next to you and you are ruining my life by your inconsideration” thing. Or is it just con estos bueyes hay que arar? ANY suggestion would be greatly appreciated.

Dear I’m Like a Dog in a Strange Neighborhood: Don’t give me this “Plough with the oxen you have” bullshit. If you bought into your neighborhood not knowing that Mexican dogs bark a lot, that cholos like to blast music (and don’t forget the comadres cranking up Marco Antonio Solís to 11 every Saturday morning), and that Mexicans also work out of their houses (where do you think bathtub cheese comes from?), I’m marking you as a gentrifier who deserves no pity. Your only solace is that other gentrifying pendejos will no doubt also move into the neighborhood, and all those loud Mexicans you complain about will be gone in five years. Congrats on being the Cortés of the barrio!

