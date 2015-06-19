¡ASK A MEXICAN!

By Gustavo Arellano

Dear Mexican: I’m not sure if this is solely an Orange County thing, but as a high school student in SanTana, I can’t help but realize that the great majority of rockabilly kids are Mexican. Why is this? Weren’t the ‘40s and ‘50s kind of a bad time for Mexicans?

Chicana con Ganas

Dear Motivated Chicana: Yes y no. While Mexican-American activists were fighting for civil rights through lawsuits and voter registration drives, the young people were getting into cars, rock ‘n’ roll and r ‘n’ b, and changing their given names from Consuelo and Jorge to Connie and George, the better to assimilate. The ‘40s generations were pachucos, but more than a few Mexis became so-called rebels during the ‘50s and into the present day. For years, one of my favorite cinematic nuggets was discovering that there was a Mexican in the Pharaohs car club that kidnapped Richard Dreyfuss’ character in American Graffiti—we were part of George Lucas’ gabacho nostalgia-fest as a different type of greaser, raza! Of course, all of that history means little to the current generation of Mexican rockabillies (call them chilibillies, por favor), who like the scene the same reason Mexicans like Morrissey, lowriders, and oldies-but-goodies: those subgroups pay strict attention to dress, hair, music, and gender roles, and romanticize the past and violence. Hey, at least we’re not Civl War Confederate reenactors, who have no excuse for their fun games other than they liked people who fought to defend slavery.

A mexicana friend of mine told me that assertiveness is not part of the Mexican, or even Latino, culture and that assertiveness may even be considered rude by Mexican standards. An example she gave would be a Mexican consenting to go out of their way to do a favor, especially for a gabacho, instead of being assertive and saying “No puedo” or “I’m too busy to help.” Another example would be a Mexican (legal or otherwise) never questioning a boss’ request, although a work situation is definitely a different story. As far as you know, is there any truth to Mexicans, or Latino people in general, not feeling comfortable being assertive?

Mi’jito’s Padre aka Mipadre’s ‘jito

Dear Father of a Son aka My Dad’s Son: I’ve been hearing this horseshit my entire life, from Catholic priests saying we should never look people in the eyes to yaktivists making excuses for underperforming students to sociologists going back to the days of The Children of Sanchez. And I gotta ask: where are the meek Mexicans? Are they the millions who have come to this country undocumented over the past couple of decades, risking everything for the great unknown? Is it the field workers, jornaleros, carwasheros, mineros and canners who have held some of the fiercest union strikes your labor history books never bothered to cover? Is it the DREAMer (or whatever those secular saints call themselves as nowadays) storming the halls of their local politicians, demanding amnesty? Maybe the parents working nonstop to give their kids a better future? Or is it those who remain in Mexico, raising DESMADRE against the corrupt PRI and PAN duopoly? An unassertive Mexican is like a non-vendido Mexican Republican—people say they exist, but they don’t.

Ask the Mexican at themexican@askamexican.net, be his fan on Facebook, follow him on Twitter @gustavoarellano or follow him on Instagram @gustavo_arellano!