Aztecs Ink Four Highly Touted Prep Standouts

San Diego State has received four signed National Letters of Intent from four highly regarded prep standouts in Zylan Cheatham, Trey Kell, Malik Pope and Kevin Zabo. The quartet makes up what is widely considered as the top signing class in program history.

Hailing from Phoenix, Ariz., Cheatham signs with the Aztecs after earning a four-star rating from Rivals.com, ES-PN.com, Scout.com and 247-Sports.com. The 6-7, 205-pound forward from South Mountain High School and is considered the top player in Arizona.

A San Diego native, Kell will play his college basketball at Viejas Arena just seven miles away from St. Augustine High School, where he is currently a senior. Standing at 6-4, 190, Kell is regarded as a four-star athlete by ESPN and Scout, and a top-20 shooting guard by the same recruiting services.

Pope will head south to Montezuma Mesa as a five-star forward and the 17th-best player listed on the Rivals 150. The Elk Grove, Calif., native also finds himself at No. 26 on Scout’s big board, No. 27 on Scout’s 2014 ratings and No. 52 on the ESPN 100. Pope is considered as a top-15 small forward prospect and is ranked as high as No. 7 at his position by 247Sports. The website also has the 6-8, 205-pound forward ranked as the third-best player in the state of California.

Zabo makes his commitment official with his signed National Letter of Intent and will head cross country to America’s Finest City from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H. The 6-2, 185-pound guard is a three-star standout, according to all four of the aforementioned recruiting sites.