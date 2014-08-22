Back to School Bites

(Family Features) When it comes to packing lunches and after school snacks for your little ones, it’s easy to get into a rut. But by making a few delicious and convenient choices in the grocery store, you can break away from the same old sandwich routine and serve up nibbles and noshes your kids will love.Whether your star pupils prefer a savory dip, a light and salty snack or a chewy fruit bar, here are a few great choices you can pack.

Keep Food Fresh

Ensure that puddings and yogurts stay cold by freezing them the night before use. You can also freeze water bottles or juice boxes to act as ice packs in lunch containers.

Keep PB&J sandwich bread fresh by spreading peanut butter on both slices of bread, and avoid saturation by placing jelly in the center.

Add a paper towel to containers with freshly washed fruits and vegetables. This will absorb any extra moisture, retaining peak texture and flavor.

Pop Up Some Fun

For back-to-school snacking, you can’t beat popcorn. Pop up a bowl and let the fun flavor creations begin – sweet, savory or with just a dash of salt. Popcorn is a grab-n-go treat that takes minutes to make. Plus, it’s whole grain and contains fiber to fuel the body and keep you feeling fuller longer than other snacks. This beloved treat is also economical, costing mere pennies per serving. For more information, visit www.popcorn.org.

Dip It Up

For a quick burst of flavor at home or on the go, try Sabra Classic Singles with veggies, pita bread, pita chips or crackers. These 2-ounce servings of creamy Classic Hummus are perfect for the lunchbox or on-the-go snacking and portable enough to bring along on any adventure. For more information, visit www.sabra.com.

Fuel Their Day

Help them have a great day at school by serving those little learners the proper fuel. With a commitment to creating all natural snacks you can feel good about giving your kids, Nature’s Bakery Fig Bars are cholesterol free, dairy free and kosher. From the sweetness of Blueberry to the tartness of Lemon, these bars are available in a variety of jam-packed, fruity flavors. For more information, visit www.naturesbakery.com.

Serve a Satisfying Snack

Do you need an easy way to pack more protein, calcium and other nutrients into your family’s diet? You can’t go wrong with a kid-friendly kitchen staple like low-fat yogurt. With a wide array of textures, consistencies and flavors, there are sure to be several varieties that even the pickiest eater will enjoy. Take these beloved flavors to new heights with toppings such as dried fruit, organic granola, dark chocolate and coconut shavings.

(children with lunch bags and yogurt with fruit photos)

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

SOURCE:

The Popcorn Board

Sabra Dipping Co., LLC

Nature’s Bakery