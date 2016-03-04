Bacon Enthusiasts, Rejoice!

Everyone’s favorite strip of savory-goodness is making a big appearance in San Diego this May, and it’s time to reserve your tickets now.

The Bacon & Barrels festival is back, and this time it’s better than ever. On Saturday May 21st, the hottest chefs from the finest local restaurants will prepare and serve small plates starring bacon in its most inventive forms. The best mixologists, brewers and wine makers will quench your thirst with refreshing bacon-based and bacon-inspired cocktails and brews. The event will feature equally impressive views, as it will be held on the waterfront at Embarcadero Marina Park South.

This hog heaven will include artisan and local vendors, live music by The Spazmatics, demos by celebrity chefs and a whole lot of fun! To celebrate special achievement in the bacon arts, one chef and one mixologist will be named the 2016 Jefe del Porko by well-known food enthusiasts. It’s pretty much the Bacon Oscars, and not one to be missed!

Exclusive craft beers from Groundswell Brewing Company, Stone Brewing Company, Telegraph Brewing Company, The Dudes’ Brewing Company and Firestone Walker Brewing Company; California wineries including De Su Propia Cosecha, Sextant Wines and Golden Coast Mead; artisan spirits providers such as Deep Eddy Vodka, Cutler’s Artisan Spirits and Venus Spirits, as well as culinary surprises from San Diego’s best chefs and restaurants. Live music will hit the main stage featuring popular, 1980’s throwback band, The Spazmatics.

Tickets are now available for those 21 years and older and can be purchased at www.BaconandBarrels.com. Not to mention, all food and drink tastings are unlimited and included in the ticket prices. Go hog wild!