Barrio Empowerment Through Education College Fair

On October 24, MiraCosta College will host the 2nd Annual Barrio Empowerment Through Education event geared toward encouraging Oceanside Unified School District Latino high school boys and girls to complete their high school education, view different types of programs and career paths, and learn what they need to do to set and accomplish their goals.

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Arcela Nunez-Alvarez, research director of the National Latino Research Center at California State University, San Marcos. The event will also feature workshops to help students envision future educational and vocational goals, and a college fair hosted by MiraCosta College faculty, staff and community members, who will provide information about various disciplines and/or student services available to students. “Edutainment” for the event consists of poets Omar Pimienta, Iris de Anda, Matt Sedillo, and Mayda del Valle.

The event will be held at the MiraCosta College Oceanside Campus, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056 and starts at 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Only registered high school students will be admitted. For more information about the event or to RSVP, please contact Shannon Gracey at sgracey@miracosta.edu.