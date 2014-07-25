One of the finalist books in the category Best Cover Photo in the International Latino Book Awards, produced by Latino Literacy Now, was More Simple Poems, written by Carlos Tarrac, (pictured), a local author of San Diego.

The finalists were presented in Las Vegas and sponsored by LIBROS Publishing, Novelist Cecilia Velástegui, SCHOLASTIC, and Vaso Roto Ediciones on June 28, as part of the American Library Association Conference. Carlos has published some of his poems in anthologies presented by the Center for Poetic Studies of Madrid. He has translated, illustrated and written other books including Angel Tarrac, Selected Monuments, Cuentos y leyendas somalíes by Mohamed Dad, Poemas sencillos-Simple Poems which was awarded an Honorable Mention in the Paris Book Festival in 2011.