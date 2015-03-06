Big Flavor, Little Time

Family dinners made in a snap



Easy Chicken Parmesan

Classic Spaghetti and Parmesan Meatballs

Chorizo Bolognese

Classic Skillet Lasagna

(Family Features) You don’t have to be a master chef to create great meals that your family will love. Simple yet flavorful and warming dishes are the perfect solution for busy cooks with hungry families to feed.

Using high-quality ingredients helps guarantee you’re serving meals you can be proud of, even when you’re short on time. For delicious dinners, look for ingredients such as Hunt’s® tomatoes and KRAFT® Parmesan cheese. Hunt’s diced, stewed and whole tomatoes are peeled using only steam and their sauce is 100 percent natural with no preservatives.

Ranging from a Latin-inspired Chorizo Bolognese to easy Italian lasagna in a skillet, these recipes combine carefully chosen ingredients, so you can serve meals rich with flavor and quality.

Look for more great recipe ideas at Hunts.com.

Easy Chicken Parmesan

Ingredients

1 can (15 ounces) Hunt’s Tomato Sauce

1 can (14.5 ounces) Hunt’s Diced Tomatoes with Basil, Garlic and Oregano, undrained

6 tablespoons KRAFT® Grated Parmesan Cheese, divided

6 small boneless skinless chicken breasts (6 breasts = 1 1/2 pounds)

3/4 pound spaghetti, uncooked

1 1/2 cups KRAFT Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Preparation

Heat oven to 375°F. Pour tomato sauce and undrained tomatoes into 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish. Stir in 1/4 cup (4 tablespoons) Parmesan. Add chicken; turn to coat evenly both sides of each breast with sauce. Cover. Bake 30 minutes or until chicken is done (165°F). Meanwhile, cook spaghetti as directed on package, omitting salt. Top chicken with remaining cheeses; bake, uncovered, 5 minutes or until mozzarella is melted. Drain spaghetti. Serve topped with chicken and sauce.

Serves

6

Preparation Time:

10 minutes

Total Time:

45 minutes

Classic Spaghetti and Parmesan Meatballs

Ingredients

1 pound ground round beef (85 percent lean)

3/4 cup KRAFT® Grated Parmesan Cheese, divided

1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley

1 egg, slightly beaten

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic, divided

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

3/4 cup finely chopped yellow onion

1 can (14.5 ounces) Hunt’s® Diced Tomatoes, undrained

2 cups Hunt’s Tomato Sauce

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

12 ounces dry spaghetti, uncooked

Preparation

Preheat oven to 375°F. Combine beef, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, parsley, egg, 1 teaspoon garlic and salt in medium bowl. Divide mixture into 12 portions; shape into meatballs and place on aluminum foil-lined shallow baking pan. Bake 15 minutes or until done (160°F). Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook 4 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add remaining 2 teaspoons garlic, cook 1 minute more or until fragrant. Stir in undrained tomatoes, tomato sauce, remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, basil and sugar. Bring to a boil. Add meatballs to sauce; gently stir to coat. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes or until sauce has thickened slightly, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain spaghetti; top with sauce and meatballs. Top with extra KRAFT Grated Parmesan Cheese, if desired.

Serves

6

Preparation Time:

40 minutes

Total Time:

55 minutes

Chorizo Bolognese

Ingredients

8 ounces dry fettuccine pasta, uncooked

1/2 pound ground chuck beef (80 percent lean)

6 ounces fresh pork chorizo (Mexican-style)

1/4 teaspoon adobo seasoning blend

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 cup chopped yellow onion

1/4 cup sliced stuffed green olives

1 can (15 ounces) Hunt’s® Tomato Sauce KRAFT® Grated Parmesan Cheese (optional)

Preparation

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt. Meanwhile, heat large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef, chorizo, adobo seasoning and pepper to skillet; cook 3 minutes or until meat begins to brown, stirring once. Add onion and olives; cook 2–3 minutes more or until meat is crumbled and no longer pink. Drain. Stir in tomato sauce; reduce heat and simmer 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve sauce over pasta. Sprinkle with KRAFT Grated Parmesan Cheese, if desired.

Serves

6

Preparation Time:

25 minutes

Total Time:

25 minutes

Classic Skillet Lasagna

Ingredients

8 ounces dry bowtie (farfalle) pasta, uncooked

1 cup part-skim ricotta cheese

1/3 cup KRAFT® Grated Parmesan Cheese

2 tablespoons water

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

12 ounces Italian pork sausage

1/3 cup chopped yellow onion

2 cans (14.5 ounces each) or 1 can (28 ounces) Hunt’s® Diced Tomatoes with Basil, Garlic and Oregano, undrained

1 can (6 ounces) Hunt’s Tomato Paste

1 1/2 cups shredded part- skim mozzarella cheese, divided.

Preparation

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt. Meanwhile, combine ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, water and pepper in small bowl; set aside. Heat large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage and onion; cook 3–5 minutes or until sausage is crumbled and onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Drain. Add tomatoes (undrained), tomato paste, 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese and cooked pasta to skillet; stir to combine. Dollop spoonfuls of ricotta mixture on top of pasta mixture. Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook 2–3 minutes or until ricotta mixture is hot and mozzarella cheese melts.

Serves

6

Preparation Time:

30 minutes

Total Time:

30 minutes

SOURCE:

Hunts