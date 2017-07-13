Big Hats and Big Bets are Back

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Known as one of the most fabulous and fashionable events in San Diego, the Del Mar Summer Racing Season begins with Opening Day on Wednesday, July 19, and goes on through September 4.

Del Mar offers countless entertainment like hat competitions, concerts, food, craft beer and racing.

More than 40,000 fans from locals to vacationers are expected to attend Opening Day at Del Mar, according to a Del Mar press release.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and shortly after the hat contest will begin where participants will have the opportunity to win a share of more than $5,000 in total prizes.

This year’s Del Mar Summer Concert Series lineup includes alternative band Violent Femmes on Friday, July 28, Billy Currington on Saturday August 5, hip hop star Ludacris on Saturday, August 12, along with Steve Aoki on Sunday, September 3 and many more.

2017 Del Mar Summer Concert Series Lineup:

• Friday, July 21 – Tribal Seeds

• Friday, July 28 – Violent Femmes

• Friday, August 4 – Eagles of Death Metal

• Saturday, August 5 – Country Fest starring Billy Currington

• Friday, August 11 – Special Guest

• Saturday, August 12 – Ludacris

• Friday, August 18 – Steel Pulse

• Friday, August 25 – Lord Huron

• Saturday, August 26 – Slightly Stoopid

• Friday, September 1 – The Revivalists

• Sunday, September 3 – Steve Aoki

All concerts are free with the purchase of a $6 standard admission ticket and must be 18 and older.

Food and craft beer enthusiasts will have the opportunity to treat their taste buds by attending events like the Del Mar’s Burger and Brews event on Saturday, August 12 others.

Food combination events:

• Del Mar’s Food Truck Festival on Saturday, July 29.

• Del Mar’s famous Chili Cookoff and a concert featuring country-star Billy Currington on Saturday, August 5.

• Del Mar’s BBQ State Championship on Sunday, August 20.

• Del Mar’s Craft Beer and Pizza Festival on Saturday, August 26.

• Tacotopia at the Track, when 40 of San Diego, Los Angeles and Tijuana’s best restaurants and food trucks compete for our region’s highly sought-after ‘Best Taco’ title on Sunday, September 3.