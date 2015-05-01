Bonita Vista HS Music Machine Wins Southern California Championship

Bonita Vista High School’s show choir the Music Machine capped a memorable year by running away with the Southern California championship and sweeping all team and individual awards. It is Music Machine’s first Grand Championship at SoCal since 2001.

Music Machine dominated the elite Tier 1 Mixed Division for blended boy and girl choirs. Besides taking the First Place and Grand Championship trophies, Music Machine won first place for showmanship and musicianship. Edward Han was named best male performer, Christian Cervantes best male soloist, Alexa Ovenshire best female performer and Bibi Valderrama best female soloist.

Sound Unlimited, the BVHS all-girls show choir, took second place in the women’s division, Tier 1. Sound Unlimited won the SoCal Grand Championship in 2013, the same year it placed fifth in the nation at the FAME Show Choir Championships in Chicago.

“I am so proud of all these students,” said Gail Kennedy, the BVHS choir director. “They worked very hard all year and kept on practicing and improving. They have represented our school and community with honor.”

Music Machine’s victory at SoCal followed its win at the 2015 Heritage Festival in Honolulu, Hawaii. Music Machine edged Sound Unlimited in an all-BVHS final to bring home the championship trophy. BVHS’s Baron’s Concert Choir also took first place in its competition.

Students said they were thrilled to travel 2,600 miles to represent their school and community at the Heritage Festival Championships. Last year both groups qualified for the national finals in Chicago, but did not have the funds to travel. This year Kennedy and her students planned ahead and were optimistic. It was Hawaii-or-Bust, she said.

Music Machine received a Gold Rating – the top possible score – and first place with its set “Let There Be Light” designed by David Legg. Singer/dancers Andrew Wolfe, Christian Cervantes and Michael Atwood shared the award for Outstanding Performer. BV-HS also won the festival’s Aloha Award, Outstanding Overall Group and Sweepstakes Award. The show choir band also received a Gold Rating and First Place for best musicianship. Sound Unlimited took second place and earned a Silver Rating with its set “Beautiful Girls” also designed by Legg.

As a tune up for Hawaii, Music Machine and Sound Unlimited both grabbed second place trophies at the Los Alamitos Extravaganza competition, a Southern California showcase that features many of the nation’s most elite show choirs. Chantal Branscomb of Sound Unlimited was named Outstanding Performer for the women’s division and Music Machine’s Michael Cruz earned the award in the mixed division.

Music Machine will perform on the deck of the U.S.S. Midway on Memorial Day, and Sound Unlimited will perform at the Glenn Abbey Memorial Park in Bonita. Their final theatrical performances will be May 29 at the 42nd Annual Spring Sing at BVHS.