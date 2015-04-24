Don Diego Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7420 founded and incorporated On April 14th 1955, received a proclamation from Councilman David Alvarez with the City of San Diego in honor of the many military servicemen who are active and are no longer with us.

Pictured from left to right WW II Veterans E.M. Solomon, Danny Gonzales. The following still living, not shown, Adam Gastelum, John Rubalcava and Frank Sanchez.

Many Thanks to Post member Mauricio Aparicio, Frank Peralta and their committee For making this Award Ceremony possible.

Story and picture submitted by VFW Auxiliary Publicity Chairman; Olivia J. Solomon