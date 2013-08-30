Brazilian Day Gets You Warmed Up to Celebrate the 2014 World Cup

The 6th Annual Brazilian Day San Diego Street Fair and Parade is the largest Brazilian Festival in the United State, after Brazilian Day, New York, attracting over 50,000 attendees annually.

Brazilian Day will once again bring the spirit of Brazil to the heart of San Diego’s iconic beach town, Pacific Beach. This year the festival will carry a soccer theme, celebrating Brazil as the host of the 2014 World Cup. The passion of soccer, the world’s most beloved sport, will characterize the event with visiting soccer teams, activities, parade floats and decorations.

The event is located just one block from the beach, on five blocks of the lively Garnet Avenue. The Brazilian festival provides a day for the entire community to come together to embrace the cultural flavors, sounds, and arts of Brazil. It is free to the public, and provides activities and entertainment the whole family can enjoy. Children will enjoy a kids’ zone with games and activities. Vendors will serve up traditional Brazilian dishes and other fair favorites, as well as display multicultural arts, crafts, souvenirs and more. Non-stop entertainment will take place on two stages with energetic music and spectacular dance ensembles. The highlight of the festival is the carnival style parade, full of vibrant floats, extravagant costumes, and contagious rhythms.

Brazilian Day San Diego will take place Sunday, September 8, 2013 from 11:00am until 7:00pm, on Garnet Avenue between Bayard St. and Everts St. in Pacific Beach. The parade is scheduled from 3:00-4:00pm.