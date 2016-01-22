Breaking Borders, Opening Spaces

By Mario A. Cortez

On Saturday January 16, LA Rooted a collective group of activist completed its bike trip from Los Angeles to Tijuana to promote it’s use of bicycles as well as the creation of safe spaces for the LGBTQ community of color.

Rio Contreras, member and co-founder of the Los Angeles based collective explained the origins of the organization and the goals of the trip down to the border.

“LA Rooted was created after a trip we made from Los Angeles to Guatemala back in 2012 to connect with our ancestors and bring back life lessons to the youth of Los Angeles” described Contreras.

“At first we focused on youth but now our focus can be summed up as cultivating intergenerational health and resilience. A lot of it is combining body, mind, and soul. We work out, we have deep talks and talk about how to keep ourselves healthy.”

We wanted to have this trip be a bit of a spirit run. The idea is that we ride with prayer and intention and we offered gratitude. We weren’t drinking alcohol, we were having a wholesome diet and we were sending our prayers to queer folks, trans folks and people of color. We wanted to show ourselves and give love to our peers and ancestors.

“This was the first queer and trans only people of color trips we have done so it was very exciting but we want to do a youth one. One of the biggest things LA Rooted wants to do is work with healing and transformation, and we use bikes as a medium since cycling is a good fun and it’s wholesome, but they work you out a lot and you let all your emotion out.”

“Bicycles are also a thing that people become interested in.” Contreras added.

The reunion’s activities were made up of an exchange of experiences, learning about herbs and other traditional or natural remedies as well as a lunch prepared by volunteers.

Despite having plans in Tijuana, the collective’s activities were not limited to south of the border. Members of the collective participated in the 5K run organized by the Palestinian Youth of San Diego and the Colectivo Zapatista San Diego chapter where they directed runners and vehicular traffic. They also had talks with Bici Pueblo, an organization that serves marginalized communities in City Heights and its surroundings.

Within this workshop, short films that brought in themes or visibility, resistance and the LGBTQ communities were shared by Tijuana’s Imperfectu Fest film festival.

“Considering the collective’s discourse they found it appropriate for us to bring in the films and to collaborate with them by sharing movies that fit in with issues that these communities live” explained Luisa Martinez of Imperfectu Fest.

“These movies carry themes about this form of discourse such as discussion of gender and dismantling heteropatriarchy as well as showing other types of bodies and identities that have their own stories to tell as well” revealed Marco Cou of Imperfectu Fest.

This exhibition selections brought together works from Mexico, the United States, and Colombia as well as many narrative styles such as interviews, dance, clash of ideas, and music.

“For instance, in ‘Un Buen Hijo’ the protagonist confronts limits to reach what he wants. That’s a story of conflict and there are plenty of those but in movies like ‘Oso Tapatio’ and in ‘Absence’ they put identity in your point of view” explained Martinez.

“These are topics that no one on TV or radio touch upon here in Mexico unless it’s for a joke. In Televisa you see guys like that on Sabadazo and the transvestite is always either harassing or being harassed” commented Martin, who was walking by the showing of “Transformer”, a Colombian short.

“They deserve respect. These movies aren’t my thing but I really respect that they are bringing dignity back to many people.”

At the end of the screening, the day’s activities finished with a bike ride through downtown Tijuana and its surroundings.

LA Rooted invites everyone who seeks support to contact them.

“If you’re interested in organizing, hit us up no matter what your roots are or where you’re based. We are definitely down to offer our support and solidarity” contreras shared with the La Prensa San Diego readership.