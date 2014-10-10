EMCOR/Dynalectric San Diego, UC San Diego Health System, and Kitchell joined forces on September 30 to form a 650 person Pink Hard Hat Ribbon—the largest human ribbon formed in California—and kick-off for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and call to action for EMCOR’s ‘Protect Yourself. Get Screened Today.’ campaign. As part of the event, an official EMCOR Pink Hard Hat presentation made by EMCOR/Dynalectric San Diego to UC San Diego Health System. For more info visit: http://www.emcorgroup.com/pinkhardhat/