Brick by Brick Campaign Begins

Memorial Day is fast approaching when we honor those who have paid the ultimate price to ensure our freedom. It is our opportunity to stop and give thanks for the many whohave died protect that freedom.

One way to honor veterans is by purchasing a brick for installation at Chula Vista’s Veterans Park, a 12-acre community facility and recreation site. Veteran’s Park includes a prominent “Walk of Honor” walkway paved with bricks inscribed with the names of veterans. The park is located at 785 East Palomar Street close to the Veterans Home of California, Chula Vista. Dedicated in May 2006, the commemorative brick program has provided family members and friends a way to honor their loved ones who have served.

This year, the “Brick by Brick” campaign will be held from June 1 to July 31, 2015. All bricks purchased during this campaign will be placed in the Walk of Honor by Veterans Day, 2015. Each brick bears the name of one veteran, active duty military personnel or reservist, and their respective branch of service: U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, Police and Fire Departments. The Brick by Brick campaign is made possible through the Friends of Chula Vista Parks and Recreation.

Veteran’s Park Walk of Honor has become a popular ceremony site for retiring veterans as well as a place for family members to remember their loved ones. It is not uncommon to see a flower or other small memento on the brick of a loved one on Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and birthdays. Members from the Veterans Home often purchase bricks for recent fallen veterans with local ties to Chula Vista.

The minimum contribution for a single commemorative brick is $100. Bricks measure 4” x 8” x 2.25” and are engraved using state-of-the-art technology that guarantees they will never fade, chip, oxidize or peel. All net proceeds from the “Brick by Brick” campaign will benefit the programs of the Friends of Chula Vista Parks and Recreation, including youth basketball, the Learn to Swim program, and after school hours programming.

If you are interested in purchasing a commemorative brick during this year’s campaign or would like more information, please call (619) 409-5979. Order information can be found at http://www.chulavistaca.gov/home/showdocument?id=8505.