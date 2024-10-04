Calderon-Scott Suspends Water Board Re-Election

By Alberto Garcia

Investigative Reporter

A local South Bay water board official has suspended her re-election campaign after serving two terms in office.

Josie Calderon-Scott, who was first elected to the South Bay Water District board in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, filed to run for re-election in the November 5th General Election last month before deciding this week to suspend her campaign.

Josie Calderon-Scott

“This summer, I looked forward to being re-elected for four more years; however, after filing for re-election, crucial family health matters precluded me from running a campaign,” Calderon-Scott wrote in a statement this week.

The South Bay Water Board is part of the Sweetwater Authority which delivers water to residents in western parts of Chula Vista, Bonita, and National City.

“I represented the residents of South Bay Water Division 5’s since 2016 and worked through many challenges while focusing on providing safe, reliable water without raising rates,” Calderon-Scott wrote.

Division 5 includes the areas of northern Chula Vista, Bonita

The only other candidate running for Calderon-Scott’s seat is Elizabeth Cox, a former San Diego County Office of Education staff member who previously worked for the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG).

Elizabeth Cox

Calderon-Scott expressed support for Cox in her announcement.

“I have known Elizabeth for many years, and saw for myself her commitment to the Bonita and Chula Vista communities,” Calderon-Scott wrote. “I believe that she will prioritize, as I have, good governance while ensuring long-term financial viability that will maintain its infrastructure.”

Cox, who earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology & Political Science from George Washington University and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from San Diego State University, is the eldest daughter of two former South Bay elected officials, Greg and Cheryl Cox.

Greg Cox served on the Chula Vista City Council before being elected Mayor in 1981. Cox went on to serve on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors from 1995 to 2020.

Cheryl Cox, a former elementary school teacher, principal, and administrator, was elected to the Chula Vista Elementary School Board before serving two terms as Chula Vista Mayor from 2006 to 2014.

Under state elections law, Calderon-Scott’s name will still appear on the ballot.

“I hope my supporters will now vote for Elizabeth to make sure we have elected representation on the water board,” Calderon-Scott told La Prensa San Diego.

The South Bay Water District has five elected representatives who sit on the Sweetwater Authority Board along with two elected members of the City Council of National City.

Correction: an earlier version of this story mistakenly included that Calderon-Scott could not serve another term. The story has been updated.

The election will be held on November 5th. Mail-in ballots will begin arriving after October 5th and must be returned or postmarked by November 5th.