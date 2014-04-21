Call Raises New Questions About District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis’ Chula Vista Investigations

by Amita Sharma | KPBS

edited by Lorie Hearn | inewsource

As District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis campaigns for a fourth term, a prosecutor in her office and some former elected officials in the South Bay are raising questions about whether she blurred the boundary between politics and law enforcement in a high-profile case six years ago.

At issue is the prosecution of former Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Castaneda, who was accused in 2008 of lying to a grand jury. A jury acquitted him on most charges and hung on others.

At the time, the case perplexed people in media and legal circles who suspected political motives.

