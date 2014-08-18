Calling all Chula Vista Residents!

Chula Vista is moving from at-large elections to elections by district.

A new—and historic—Districting Commission in the City of Chula Vista will decide new district lines.

MAKE SURE YOUR VOICE IS HEARD!

Come to a workshop to learn the background and essential information, and to hear about opportunities for you and your community to be fairly represented in the districting process.

Chula Vista voters deserve a voice in how our city council districts are drawn. We need to ensure that the process is open and transparent. The drawing of these districts will determine the fate of Chula Vista for the next ten years!

Learn too about how you can be involved and have a voice in this historic undertaking.

Saturday, August 23, 2014, 2:00 – 3:30 PM

CHULA VISTA PUBLIC LIBRARY

Civic Center Branch

Library Auditorium

365 F Street Chula Vista, CA 91910