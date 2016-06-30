Carnitas’ Cuts Ribbon in Embarcadero

By Mario A. Cortez

This Wednesday, local food scene staple Carnitas’ Snack Shack held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its waterfront outpost on the North Embarcadero.

The official ribbon cutting counted with the presence of San Diego City Councilman Todd Gloria and Board of Port Commissioners Chairman Marshall Merrifield.

The structure which houses Carnitas’ Snack Shack was designed with both function and aesthetics in mind, including many colored glass panels at several angles, a walk-up ordering station, a full-service outdoor bar, and views of San Diego’s bayfront. The locale will also feature live music on weekends.

In a press release, the collaboration between The Port and Carnitas’ management was described. According to the document, the port invested in the exterior of the building, whereas Carnitas’ invested in the restaurant equipment and components, as well as their brand and management. This project was part of the first phase of the North Embarcadero Visionary Plan.

“[This] just one of many examples of the Port’s successful public/private partnership models,” the Port of San Diego stated in their press release.

Despite the celebration being held recently, the restaurant, has been operating for a month to much acclaim from locals and tourists.

“My daughter and I love their spot over in North Park. We are kind of excited to have another one in a place where we come out for family walks every now and them,” said Antonio Lara, a National City resident.

Carnita’s Snack Shack operates two other locations in San Diego County, one in North Park and another one in Del Mar, both of which have been serving dishes such as brisket, ribs, and other popular entrees.

The North Embarcadero Carnitas’ Snack Shack is located on 1004 North Harbor Drive, San Diego.